Westchester County’s Complete Streets Program Advances with First Construction Award in Mount Kisco

Published: 07 July 2026

Mount Kisco Project Marks First Construction Award as Additional Complete Streets Projects Advance Countywide

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins joined local officials to announce the Mount Kisco Streetscape Sidewalk Improvements Phase 3B project, the first construction award through the County’s Complete Streets Municipal Assistance Program. Preparation for Construction of the $2.7 million project is expected to begin in the fall of 2026. The award marks an important milestone as the County’s Complete Streets initiative moves from planning to implementation, with 12 projects selected for design and or construction across Westchester County.

The Complete Streets Municipal Assistance Program will award over $15 million to municipalities across Westchester County to improve sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, traffic safety, accessibility, streetscapes and bicycle connectivity. The Mount Kisco project will be the first to receive funding for construction, with additional construction and design projects advancing throughout the County. Improvements along South Moger Avenue between Kirby Plaza and Green Street will include reconstructed sidewalks, enhanced pedestrian crossings, ornamental lighting, landscaping and a planted median designed to improve safety and create a more walkable downtown corridor.

Jenkins said: “This project represents exactly what we envisioned when we launched the Complete Streets Municipal Assistance Program. We are moving from ideas to action by helping our municipalities build safer streets that are accessible to everyone. Mount Kisco is leading the way, and this project is just the beginning as communities across Westchester prepare to bring their own Complete Streets projects to life.”

Westchester County Department of Planning Commissioner Blanca Lopez said: “The Complete Streets Program was created to help municipalities transform local roadways into safer, more welcoming spaces for pedestrians, cyclists, transit users and motorists alike. Mount Kisco’s project demonstrates how thoughtful planning and strategic investment can improve quality of life while strengthening our downtowns and neighborhoods.”

Westchester County Board of Legislators Chairman Vedat Gashi said: “This investment reflects our commitment to supporting local municipalities with projects that improve public safety and enhance the everyday experience of residents. The Board of Legislators is proud to support initiatives that create more connected and accessible communities throughout Westchester County.”

County Legislator Erika Pierce said: "Complete Streets projects are investments in our communities, and the people who live and shop there. By improving sidewalks, crossings and public spaces, we are making our neighborhoods safer and more inviting for residents and visitors alike. I am both proud and grateful that Mount Kisco has become the first construction project in this important County program.”

Mount Kisco Mayor J. Michael Cindrich said: “This project represents years of planning and partnership. We are grateful to Westchester County for helping make this vision a reality. These improvements will enhance pedestrian safety and create a more welcoming environment for everyone who lives, works and visits Mount Kisco.”

Complete Streets Municipal Assistance Program Awards (to date)

Mount Kisco Streetscape Sidewalk Improvements Phase 3B — $1,355,275

Yonkers: Bronx River Road Complete Streets Improvements — $1,000,000

Peekskill: Central Avenue Connectivity Project — $2,000,000

Dobbs Ferry: Downtown Complete Streets — $1,250,000

Town of Somers: Sidewalk Rehabilitation and Extension — $600,000

White Plains: Safety Enhancement Project — $885,457

Irvington: Train Station Connectivity Project — $300,000

Hastings-on-Hudson: Ravensdale Complete Streets Improvements — $575,000

Mount Pleasant: Elwood Avenue Streetscape Project – Phase 2 — $1,225,725

Buchanan: Safe Access to School & Improved Infrastructure Project — $392,984

Larchmont: Neighborhood Intersection Pedestrian Upgrades — $150,000

Croton-on-Hudson: Sidewalk Installation Along Municipal Place and South Riverside Avenue — $353,744

Launched to help municipalities improve safety and mobility for pedestrians, cyclists, transit riders and motorists of all ages and abilities, the Complete Streets Municipal Assistance Program provides matching County funding for the design and construction of local roadway improvements. Since its launch, the program has generated significant interest from municipalities seeking to create safer, more connected transportation networks throughout Westchester.