Temporary Beach Closures

The Westchester County Department of Health has preemptively closed the following beaches for today, July 19 and tomorrow, July 20 due to over 1.8 inches of rainfall on Saturday, July 18.
Beaches within Mamaroneck Harbor:
Harbor Island
Beach Point Club
Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club
Orienta Beach Club
Beaches on open water in Rye:
Beaches in Davenport Neck, New Rochelle:
Davenport Club
Greentree Club
Surf Club
Beaches within Echo Bay, New Rochelle:
If no further rainfall occurs, the beaches will reopen on Tuesday, July 21. Residents are encouraged to check for the latest beach status updates before traveling to any beach.
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