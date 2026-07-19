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Temporary Beach Closures

Published:

The Westchester County Department of Health has preemptively closed the following beaches for today, July 19 and tomorrow, July 20 due to over 1.8 inches of rainfall on Saturday, July 18.

Beaches within Mamaroneck Harbor:  

  • Harbor Island
  • Beach Point Club
  • Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club
  • Orienta Beach Club

Beaches on open water in Rye:  

Beaches in Davenport Neck, New Rochelle:  

  • Davenport Club
  • Greentree Club
  • Surf Club

Beaches within Echo Bay, New Rochelle:  

If no further rainfall occurs, the beaches will reopen on Tuesday, July 21. Residents are encouraged to check for the latest beach status updates before traveling to any beach. 

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Temporary Beach Closures

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