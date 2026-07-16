Westchester County Urges Federal Government to Reject Proposed Grant Rule Changes That Would Increase Costs and Threaten Critical Local Services

Published: 16 July 2026

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins has formally submitted comments opposing a proposed federal rule issued by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget (OMB) that would significantly alter how federal grants are awarded, administered and overseen nationwide. The County warns that the changes would increase costs for taxpayers, create unnecessary bureaucracy, inject politics into grantmaking and jeopardize essential services relied upon by Westchester residents.

Part of this funding supports essential public safety services, including emergency medical services, Hazmat response, firefighting, counterterrorism and law enforcement. These federal funds could be withheld or revoked at any time if the federal government determines that comments or actions by individuals using County facilities violate federal funding requirements.

Jenkins said: "Westchester County is a responsible steward of federal taxpayer dollars, and these grants allow us to deliver essential services that protect public safety, support vulnerable families, strengthen our infrastructure and improve quality of life. The proposed rule would make it harder and more expensive for local governments to access and administer these funds while creating uncertainty that ultimately puts residents at risk. We strongly urge the Office of Management and Budget to reconsider these sweeping changes."

Westchester County administers approximately $700 million in federal funding annually. Those resources support programs that prevent homelessness, combat substance use disorder, assist victims of domestic violence, strengthen cybersecurity, provide emergency response capabilities, expand affordable housing, improve roads and bridges, modernize water infrastructure and support senior centers, downtown revitalization projects and safer routes to schools.

In its comments, the County raises concerns that the proposed regulations would:

Expand the federal government's authority to suspend or terminate grant funding without clearly defined standards or an established appeals process.

Replace objective, merit-based grant review with greater discretion for political appointees.

Increase administrative burdens that could delay funding for critical local programs.

Shift additional oversight responsibilities and financial risk onto counties without providing additional resources.

Create vague compliance requirements that expose local governments to significant legal and financial uncertainty.

Impose new requirements that raise constitutional concerns regarding speech and activities occurring on public property.

The County also notes that local governments develop budgets months in advance based on anticipated federal funding. The uncertainty created by the proposed regulations would make long-term financial planning significantly more difficult and could force taxpayers to absorb higher costs for services the County is legally required to provide.

Jenkins said: “I urged OMB to extend the public comment period, preserve transparent rulemaking, establish clear standards and appeal processes, remove unworkable provisions, provide adequate implementation time and continue supporting the strong federal-local partnership that communities depend upon.”