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Westchester County Department of Senior Programs and Services and Westchester Parks, Recreation and Conservation to Host Senior Dance Party

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The Westchester County Department of Senior Programs and Services (DSPS) and Westchester County Parks, Recreation and Conservation are hosting a Senior Dance Party on Wednesday, August 19 from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Glen Island Park, located at Weyman Avenue in New Rochelle. This year’s event is open to all seniors, who are encouraged to come out and enjoy a dance-filled day. 

Commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Senior Programs and Services Mae Carpenter said: “The best dance partners are laughter, friendship and great music. A little music, a little movement, and good company can turn strangers into friends.”

Attendees will enjoy a day that includes a live DJ, dance lessons and a complimentary lunch. The Senior Dance Party is free to attend, but reservations are required. Complimentary parking at Glen Island Park will be made available.

To attend this year’s Senior Dance Party, please call Events To Remember at (914) 218-3968 and make your reservation by Wednesday, August 5. For information about the Westchester County Department of Senior Programs and Services, please call (914) 813-6300.

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Westchester County Department of Senior Programs and Services and Westchester Parks, Recreation and Conservation to Host Senior Dance Party

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