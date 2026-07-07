WithersRavenel and IMS Join Forces for Pavement Lifecycle Management

WithersRavenel and IMS Infrastructure Management Services (IMS) have announced a partnership to deliver full-service pavement management solutions for federal, state, and local governments across the continental United States.

This partnership delivers full-service pavement management solutions across the continental United States.

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WithersRavenel and IMS Infrastructure Management Services (IMS) have announced a partnership to deliver full-service pavement management solutions for federal, state, and local governments across the continental United States.The partnership brings together IMS’ pavement condition survey, sidewalk condition survey, and pavement structural testing capabilities and WithersRavenel’s infrastructure asset management, lifecycle planning, and pavement management expertise. Together, the firms will help clients collect precise, decision-ready pavement data and translate that information into practical maintenance strategies, capital improvement plans, and long-term investment decisions.IMS provides advanced pavement condition surveys, sidewalk condition surveys, and pavement structural testing that capture detailed distress, 3D condition data, and subsurface structural insights, helping agencies assess network conditions efficiently and safely. WithersRavenel extends that data through lifecycle planning, scenario analysis, GIS integration, funding strategy, and implementation support.With more than 119 Lifecycle Modeling clients across the U.S., WithersRavenel helps communities, agencies, and infrastructure owners evaluate current conditions, forecast future needs, and align investment strategies with available resources and desired levels of service.“Many strong pavement programs connect what communities know about their infrastructure today with what they want to achieve tomorrow,” said Becca Ruffin, Director of WR Technologies at WithersRavenel. “IMS provides a clear picture of the current health of a community's pavement network, and WithersRavenel helps leaders use that information to guide maintenance strategies, funding decisions, and long-term planning. Together, we're helping communities turn today's reality into tomorrow's possibilities.”“The best pavement data only creates value when it leads to action,” said Mollie Rhett, Director of Marketing at ICC-IMS. “We deliver precise, decision-ready condition data, and WithersRavenel brings the lifecycle planning that turns it into smarter maintenance and funding strategies. This partnership gives communities a complete path from the field to the future of their network.”WithersRavenel’s pavement management program helps clients move from reactive maintenance to proactive, data-driven planning. The firm has surveyed and rated more than 30,000 centerline miles of municipal roads in the Southeast and supports clients with pavement condition surveys, Pavement Condition Index evaluations, maintenance and repair recommendations, cost estimates, capital improvement planning, and pavement management system implementation.The partnership also supports broader infrastructure asset management goals by helping clients compare funding scenarios, evaluate cost and service level tradeoffs, and communicate the long-term impact of infrastructure investment decisions.About WithersRavenelFounded in 1983 in Cary, North Carolina, WithersRavenel is a full-service engineering and consulting firm serving both the private and public sectors. The firm’s 470+ employee-owners work throughout the state from a Cary headquarters and branch offices across North Carolina. With more than 119 Lifecycle Modeling clients across the U.S., WithersRavenel supports communities and infrastructure owners with data-driven tools and strategies that help prioritize investments, extend asset life, and plan for long-term service needs. Core service areas include Asset Management, Design + Planning, Economic Development, Environmental, Funding & Finance, Geomatics, GIS, Land & Site Development, Public Engagement, Stormwater, and Water & Sewer Utilities. For more information, visit www.withersravenel.com About IMSIMS provides fully integrated infrastructure management services that combine automated pavement condition assessment, structural testing, engineering analysis, GIS integration, and data processing. Founded in 1975, IMS has more than 50 years of experience supporting municipalities, counties, MPOs, and state transportation agencies with pavement data collection, condition rating, and asset management data delivery throughout North America. IMS completes approximately 200 pavement management projects annually, maintaining complete in-house control of the process from data collection hardware and software development through processing, engineering analysis, QA/QC review, GIS integration, and final deliverable preparation.Media ContactsBecca RuffinDirector of WR TechnologiesWithersRavenelrruffin@withersravenel.comMollie RhettDirector of MarketingIMSmrhett@icc-ims.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.