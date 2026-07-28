White Oak Foundation Opens White Oak Townhomes, Expanding Affordable Housing Opportunities in Wake County

White Oak Townhomes brings 30 new residences and living opportunities to Wake County.

White Oak Townhomes, a new residential community supporting affordable housing and community growth near the Cary-Apex border, opens.

We believe every person deserves dignity, hope, and opportunity. ... We believe that homeownership builds wealth, stability, and even impacts health and educational attainment.” — White Oak Foundation and CEO Reverend Dr. Charles R. Tyner Sr.

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The White Oak Foundation recently celebrated the grand opening of White Oak Townhomes , a new residential community supporting affordable housing and community growth near the Cary-Apex border.The June ribbon-cutting marked the completion of 30 newly constructed townhomes located at 4407 Dominion Crest Drive in Apex, North Carolina. Fifteen of the homes are designated as affordable housing for residents earning 80 percent or less of the area median income. The project represents a major milestone for the White Oak Foundation and its long-term vision to create a campus that supports housing, education, and community-serving uses in Wake County.Hosted by the White Oak Foundation and CEO Reverend Dr. Charles R. Tyner Sr., the event brought together community leaders, elected officials, project partners, and stakeholders from across Wake County. Representatives from Cary, Apex, and Wake County emphasized the importance of expanding access to quality, attainable housing in one of North Carolina’s fastest-growing regions.White Oak Townhomes is part of the broader White Oak Foundation Campus, which includes the Young Scholars of Cary daycare center and future plans for senior apartment living facilities. Together, these uses reflect the Foundation’s mission of “Caring for the Total Person” by connecting housing with supportive, community-centered resources.The church—established in 1865—has transformed willing hearts and willing hands into meaningful action through programs that address housing, food insecurity, healthcare access, childcare, senior services, youth development, college scholarships, and financial empowerment. Guided by its motto, "Caring for the Total Person," White Oak Foundation embraces people where they are.As Executive Director Rev. Dr. Tyner explained, "We believe every person deserves dignity, hope, and opportunity. Completing these townhomes is a historical day for us as we believe that homeownership builds wealth, stability, and even impacts health and educational attainment." WithersRavenel has supported the White Oak Foundation since 2016, when Rev. Dr. Tyner shared his vision for a community that would bring together affordable workforce housing, child care, and future senior housing clustered near the existing White Oak Elementary School and the White Oak Missionary Baptist Church. WithersRavenel provided early planning, engineering design, environmental, landscape architecture, construction administration, and closeout services for the project. The firm’s work helped advance the development through concept planning, rezoning and land use plan amendment support, environmental due diligence, permitting, construction observation, as-built documentation, utility certifications, stormwater control measure record drawings, and site plan amendment support.“White Oak Townhomes reflects what can happen when a clear community vision is supported by patient planning, prayer, strong partnerships, and a shared commitment to long-term impact,” said Ed Tang, PE, WithersRavenel Project Manager and Senior Technical Consultant. “This project is about more than new housing units in West Cary. It is about helping create a place where families can live, children can learn nearby, our essential workers can call home and future phases can continue serving senior residents with a demographic that is increasing in size.”White Oak Townhomes was made possible through collaboration among the White Oak Foundation, local government partners, architects, engineers, contractors, consultants, lenders, suppliers, and community advocates. The completed townhomes will provide new residential opportunities for families in the Cary-Apex area while supporting broader efforts to address housing access in Wake County.About WithersRavenelFounded in 1983 in Cary, North Carolina, WithersRavenel is a full-service engineering and consulting firm serving both the private and public sectors. The firm’s 470+ employee-owners work throughout the state from a Cary headquarters and branch offices across North Carolina. Core service areas include Asset Management, Design + Planning, Economic Development, Environmental, Funding & Finance, Geomatics, GIS, Land & Site Development, Public Engagement, Stormwater, and Water & Sewer Utilities. For more information, visit www.withersravenel.com

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