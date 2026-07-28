WithersRavenel Expands Charlotte Presence with Mike Legg as Regional Market Executive

Mike Legg, Regional Market Executive, Charlotte

Former Kannapolis City Manager Mike Legg joins WithersRavenel

What drew me to the firm is its strong commitment to building lasting partnerships and delivering solutions that truly support communities.” — Mike Legg

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WithersRavenel Expands Charlotte Presence with Mike Legg as Regional Market ExecutiveMunicipal leadership veteran will help communities and private-sector partners navigate growth, infrastructure investment, and redevelopment across the Charlotte metro areaWithersRavenel has strengthened its presence in the Charlotte metro area with the addition of Mike Legg as Regional Market Executive—Charlotte. Legg brings 36 years of municipal leadership experience and a record of guiding major economic development, infrastructure, and community revitalization initiatives.As WithersRavenel’s Charlotte market leader, Legg will focus on building regional relationships, supporting client development, expanding the local team, and connecting communities and private-sector partners with the firm’s multidisciplinary expertise. His leadership will help WithersRavenel respond to the Charlotte region’s growing needs related to housing, economic development, public infrastructure, redevelopment, and long-term capital investment.“After more than three decades in local government, I’ve seen firsthand the challenges communities face as they grow and evolve,” Legg said.“WithersRavenel has built a strong reputation for helping communities navigate those challenges with thoughtful planning and technical expertise. What drew me to the firm is its strong commitment to building lasting partnerships and delivering solutions that truly support communities. I am very excited to help expand that impact in the Charlotte region.”The Charlotte metro area continues to experience significant population and economic growth, creating new opportunities while increasing pressure on infrastructure, housing, transportation, utilities, and public services. Legg’s experience will help WithersRavenel work more closely with regional leaders to identify priorities, coordinate resources, and advance projects that support sustainable growth and improve quality of life.“Mike has spent his career leading communities through growth and change,” said Mark Stephens, Chief Market Development Officer at WithersRavenel. “He understands both the challenges and opportunities local governments face and how to navigate them effectively. Mike brings a strategic, thoughtful approach to helping private development teams work through regulatory requirements, community sentiment, and complex political dynamics. As demand for housing, economic development, and public infrastructure continues to rise across Charlotte and its surrounding communities, that perspective will be invaluable to WithersRavenel and our clients in this market.”Before joining WithersRavenel, Legg served as City Manager of Kannapolis for more than two decades, overseeing a $130 million budget and more than 700 employees. During his tenure, he led a $120 million downtown revitalization initiative projected to generate more than $500 million in private investment. He also helped guide the redevelopment of the former Cannon Mills site into the North Carolina Research Campus, representing more than $1.6 billion in public and private investment.Legg’s experience with public-private partnerships, capital planning, economic development, and organizational leadership will help WithersRavenel provide Charlotte-area clients with locally informed guidance supported by the resources of a full-service engineering and consulting firm.His leadership has been recognized throughout the region and nationally. Legg was named to the Charlotte Business Journal’s Power 100 and recognized as one of the Top CEOs in the Charlotte metro region. He also received the James D. Prosser Excellence in Government Leadership Award, the American Planning Association’s Excellence in Economic Development Award, and the Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award.“At WithersRavenel, we are intentional about how we grow,” said WithersRavenel President and CEO Jim Canfield. “Bringing Mike on board reflects our continued investment and commitment to the Charlotte region. His leadership and experience will help us build a strong, scalable presence that supports both our clients and the communities we serve.”Legg’s addition is part of WithersRavenel’s broader strategy to expand its geographic reach while maintaining a community-centered approach. By combining established regional leadership with technical expertise across planning, infrastructure, development, funding, environmental services, and related disciplines, the firm is positioned to provide greater local support for the public- and private-sector organizations shaping the future of the Charlotte metro area.About WithersRavenelFounded in 1983 in Cary, North Carolina, WithersRavenel is a full-service engineering and consulting firm serving the private and public sectors. The firm’s 460-plus employee-owners work throughout the state from its Cary headquarters and branch offices across North Carolina. Core service areas include Asset Management, Design + Planning, Economic Development, Environmental, Funding & Finance, Geomatics, GIS, Land & Site Development, Public Engagement, Stormwater, and Water & Sewer Utilities. For more information, visit www.withersravenel.com

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