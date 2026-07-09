HyperSphere Technologies Appoints John Atkinson as President

John Atkinson, President, HyperSphere Technologies

Veteran go-to-market leader joins executive team to lead commercialization of the company's Data Neutralization software

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HyperSphere Technologies, the company pioneering Data Neutralization for preemptive cybersecurity, today announced the appointment of John Atkinson as President. Atkinson brings more than two decades of go-to-market leadership across cybersecurity, AI, and enterprise technology to the executive team. He will lead sales, marketing, product, and overall revenue strategy for the company's Data Neutralization software that renders exfiltrated data cryptographically inert."In every major breach of the past decade, the encryption held. Key custody failed, and a single stolen credential turned into millions of readable records. That conversion is the business model of the breach economy," said Atkinson. "HyperSphere eliminates bulk decryption as an attack outcome. An attacker who walks out with the data walks out with bytes that do nothing. That's a message the market is ready to hear, and I'm here to make sure it reaches every organization that needs it."Atkinson has spent his career building and transforming revenue organizations at high-growth technology companies. At WhiteHat Security, he rebuilt the global channel business and restored double-digit growth ahead of the company's $300M acquisition by NTT Data. At Planet Labs, he created the company's first global partnerships ecosystem, tripling partner-sourced revenue and contributing to a $2.8B NYSE IPO. Most recently, as Chief Product Officer at LiveEO, he led the company's transformation into a product-led AI organization, scaling to €10M+ ARR and launching multiple Red Dot Award–winning products. He now brings that combined product and go-to-market perspective to HyperSphere's commercial strategy.Atkinson has served as a HyperSphere board member since 2023, advising on strategy, go-to-market, and ecosystem development.HyperSphere was recognized as a Cool Vendor in the 2025 GartnerCool Vendors™ in Data Protection and Storage. HyperSphere was also recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle™ for Storage Technologies, 2026. Most recently, HyperSphere was listed as a startup in the Advanced Cyber Deception category in the recent report, “Emerging Tech: Top-Funded Startups in Preemptive Disruption for Cybersecurity” published 22 June 2026."John has been in our corner since the early days, and he understands exactly what we're building and why it matters," said James DeCesare, CEO and Founder of HyperSphere Technologies. "He's one of those rare leaders who can operate at the strategic level and roll up his sleeves to get things done. As we move from pioneering a category to scaling a business, John is the right person to lead that charge."HyperSphere sits as a security layer between applications and object storage. It segments data into 1MB HyperFrames, each encrypted with an ephemeral AES-256-GCM key that is never stored or transmitted. Below quorum, the information required to reconstruct keys is mathematically absent, so an attacker who exfiltrates any single data store walks away with inert bytes. There is no key store to compromise and no derivation function to reverse-engineer. Built for cloud, on-premise, edge, and DDIL (denied, disrupted, intermittent, and limited) environments, the software is launching soon on AWS Marketplace. Organizations can sign up here for early access.Disclaimer and attributionGartner, Cool Vendors in Data Protection and Storage, 24 October 2025.Gartner, Hype Cycle for Storage Technologies, 2026, 1 June 2026.Gartner, Emerging Tech: Top-Funded Startups in Preemptive Disruption for Cybersecurity, 22 June 2026.GARTNER, HYPE CYCLE and COOL VENDORS are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About HyperSphere TechnologiesHyperSphere makes stolen data useless. The company’s Data Neutralization software renders exfiltrated data cryptographically inert, collapsing the bulk-exfiltration business model that drives the breach economy. Backed by Lightning Capital, HyperSphere is building the foundation for a breach-resilient, post-quantum future. Learn more at hyperspheretech.com Media Contactpress@hyperspheretech.com# # #

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