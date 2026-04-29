HyperSphere Technologies Appoints Deon Johnson as Field CTO to Accelerate Adoption of Quantum-Resilient Data Protection

Deon Johnson, Field CTO, HyperSphere Technologies

Former Thales cloud and security leader drives successful deployments of HyperSphere’s breakthrough encryption model across complex, regulated environments

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As organizations race to protect encrypted data against “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks, HyperSphere Technologies, a leader in preemptive, quantum-resilient data protection, today announced the appointment of Deon Johnson as Field Chief Technology Officer (Field CTO). In the role, Johnson will work directly with customers and partners to ensure HyperSphere’s groundbreaking encryption technology is deployed strategically, optimized for their environments, and delivering immediate, measurable results.“Over twenty years working with global organizations on security and compliance, the same problem keeps showing up: key exposure driven by operational complexity,” said Deon Johnson, Field CTO at HyperSphere Technologies. “What HyperSphere has built fundamentally changes the game. It’s a new encryption model — one that removes the risk and burden of key management and delivers security that actually aligns with how real systems operate. It solves the problem completely, and I can’t wait to get it in front of customers.”Johnson joins HyperSphere after 12 years at Thales Cyber and Digital, where he helped global organizations modernize infrastructure, design secure architectures, and navigate compliance — the same challenges HyperSphere customers face every day. His two decades of experience include:● Navigating private-to-public cloud transitions without sacrificing security posture● Designing hybrid-cloud architectures (AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud) that stay secure and compliant at scale● Aligning deployments with global regulatory frameworks (NIST, FedRAMP, PCI DSS, and GDPR) to reduce audit friction and time-to-approval● Strengthening governance and resilience in ways that hold up to real-world operational pressure● Translating security requirements into engineering solutions teams can actually ship“Deon has lived the exact challenges our customers face,” added James DeCesare, CEO and Founder of HyperSphere Technologies. “He understands what it takes to secure data across fragmented environments, under real regulatory pressure, with real operational constraints. As more enterprises and defense agencies initiate and scale their HyperSphere deployments, Deon ensures they get maximum value at every stage.”HyperSphere’s zero-management encryption platform protects unstructured data at rest by eliminating key exposure — one of the most persistent vulnerabilities in traditional encryption architectures. As organizations face growing threats from AI- and quantum-based attacks, HyperSphere’s approach is gaining traction across defense and enterprise markets. HyperSphere was recognized by Gartnerin October 2025 as a Cool Vendor in the Gartner Cool Vendors™ in Data Protection and Storage and, most recently, as an Example Vendor, Gartner Emerging Tech: Top Solution Capabilities in Preemptive Cybersecurity, published on April 1, 2026.DisclaimerGARTNER and COOL VENDORS are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About HyperSphere TechnologiesHyperSphere Technologies helps organizations protect unstructured data against today’s threats and tomorrow’s quantum attacks — without adding operational complexity. Its patented SecureStorage™ platform delivers preemptive, quantum-resilient protection by ensuring encryption keys never persist, eliminating one of the most exploited weaknesses in traditional encryption. HyperSphere secures data across cloud, edge, and on-prem environments, so customers can move faster with confidence. Learn more at www.hyperspheretech.com

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