HyperSphere Technologies Launches Data Neutralization Appliance in AWS Marketplace

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HyperSphere DNA™ for AWS, designed for military and defense environments, now available to commercial enterprises using S3-compatible storage

LAS VEGAS, BLACK HAT USA & ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HyperSphere Technologies, the category creator in Data Neutralization, today announced the availability of HyperSphere DNA™ (Data Neutralization Appliance) for AWS in AWS Marketplace. The launch marks the company's emergence from commercial stealth, bringing groundbreaking technology previously deployed in military and defense environments to enterprise customers worldwide. Delivering protection that outlasts a breach, HyperSphere DNA for AWS makes data exfiltrated from any S3-compatible object storage useless to attackers."We built this for environments where data protection isn't a compliance exercise but a national security requirement," said James DeCesare, CEO and Founder of HyperSphere Technologies. "The same architecture is now available within minutes to enterprises that face sophisticated, persistent adversaries and need a last line of defense when everything else fails, including key custody."Unlike encryption solutions that rely on stored keys that can be compromised along with the data, HyperSphere DNA protects data using Data Neutralization, a unique combination of data segmentation, distribution, and quantum-resistant (AES-256-GCM) encryption with ephemeral key derivation. Keys are generated at the moment of need and immediately zeroized, never stored or transmitted. Without persistent keys, data exfiltrated from object storage remains unreadable to attackers, even AI and quantum computers. Meanwhile, HyperSphere DNA provides business continuity and resilience for authorized data users."Data Neutralization collapses the specific criminal business model that has driven every major breach in the past decade: the bulk exfiltration of readable data," said John Atkinson, recently brought on as President of HyperSphere Technologies. "Too often, breaches end in data exposure or ransom payments because a bad actor got a hold of both the encrypted data and the keys to decrypt it. HyperSphere takes the keys out of the equation, making stolen data worthless."HyperSphere DNA for AWS has also successfully completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR), validating the solution's architecture against AWS Well-Architected Framework best practices for security, reliability, and operational excellence.HyperSphere experts will be attending the Black Hat USA conference in Las Vegas, August 4-6, 2026, and will be available for demonstrations of the company’s software. HyperSphere DNA currently integrates with any S3-compatible object storage and protects unstructured data in cloud, on-premises, edge, and denied, disrupted, intermittent, and low-bandwidth (DDIL) environments. It requires no application rewrites and complements existing security infrastructure.AvailabilityHyperSphere DNA for AWS is available now in AWS Marketplace as an Amazon Machine Image (AMI) and free to use for 30 days. Enterprise pricing and deployment support is available directly through HyperSphere.About HyperSphere TechnologiesHyperSphere makes stolen data worthless. Using a patented data protection technique that is stronger than traditional approaches, HyperSphere DNA™ (Data Neutralization Appliance) significantly reduces the risk of exposure if data is exfiltrated from storage, whether by humans or machines. Pioneering Data Neutralization for the post-quantum era, HyperSphere is on a mission to end the trillion-dollar breach economy and help organizations operate securely in an increasingly complex threat landscape. Learn more at hyperspheretech.com © 2026 HyperSphere Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. AWS Marketplace and the AWS Marketplace logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

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