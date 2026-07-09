AB Global Promotes Industry Veteran Marci Limbrunner to Manager, Client Implementation & Integrations

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AB Global , a leading provider of employment background screening solutions and The Gold Standard in Background Screening® , today announced the promotion of Marci Limbrunner to Manager, Client Implementation & Integrations.The promotion reflects AB Global's continued investment in delivering an exceptional client onboarding experience while expanding its technology and integration capabilities.In her new role, Marci will oversee the implementation and onboarding of all new clients, ensuring project timelines, communication, and execution are managed seamlessly from contract signing through go-live. She will also lead the company's integration function, coordinating the successful delivery of client and technology integrations while partnering with software providers and internal teams to support AB Global's growing portfolio of technology partnerships.Marci brings more than 25 years of experience in the background screening industry to the role. Throughout her career, she has held leadership, implementation, client success, customer support, and operations positions with several respected screening organizations, giving her extensive expertise in client onboarding, technology implementations, and operational excellence.Since joining AB Global in 2023, Marci has been instrumental in enhancing the company's implementation processes, developing scalable workflows, improving cross-functional collaboration, and helping ensure clients receive a smooth and efficient onboarding experience."Marci represents everything we value at AB Global," said Brittany Boyle , Founder and CEO of AB Global. "Her industry expertise, attention to detail, commitment to continuous improvement, and genuine passion for serving our clients have made a tremendous impact on our organization. As we continue to grow, I have complete confidence in Marci's ability to lead our implementation and integration efforts while ensuring every client receives the Gold Standard experience from day one."The promotion supports AB Global's continued growth strategy and commitment to investing in experienced leadership that enhances both the client experience and the company's expanding technology ecosystem.About AB GlobalAB Global is a woman-owned leader in global background screening and compliance solutions, delivering accurate, transparent, and people-centered screening services to organizations worldwide. Known as The Gold Standard in Background Screening, AB Global combines advanced technology with hands-on client care to help organizations build safer, more compliant workplaces.For more information, visit www.abglobalscreening.com

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