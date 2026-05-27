AB Global Promotes Stephen Bollinger to Senior Manager, Brand Excellence & Market Influence

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AB Global , The Gold Standard in Background Screening, today announced the promotion of Stephen Bollinger to Senior Manager, Brand Excellence & Market Influence, recognizing his expanding leadership role in shaping the company’s brand strategy, digital innovation, market visibility, and creative communications initiatives.Previously serving as Digital Strategy & Automation Specialist, Bollinger has played an instrumental role in advancing AB Global’s digital presence, creative direction, automation strategy, and audience engagement efforts. In his new leadership position, he will oversee brand development, strategic communications, market influence initiatives, digital engagement strategy, visual media production, AI implementation, and overall brand consistency across the organization’s expanding national and global footprint.Over the past several years, Bollinger has helped transform how AB Global communicates, educates, and engages within the background screening and compliance industries. His work has contributed to the continued growth of AB Global’s industry visibility through bold branding initiatives, strategic event support, creative storytelling, video production, social media strategy, website development, automation integration, and AI-driven operational enhancements.“Stephen brings a rare combination of creativity, strategic thinking, and technical innovation to everything he touches,” said Brittany Boyle, CEO and Founder of AB Global. “His ability to blend brand strategy, technology, visual storytelling, and operational execution has helped elevate AB Global’s market presence in meaningful ways. This promotion reflects both the impact he has already made and the important role he will continue to play in the future growth of our organization.”In his expanded role, Bollinger will lead initiatives focused on strengthening AB Global’s market influence, enhancing brand visibility, supporting strategic partnerships, expanding digital engagement, and ensuring consistency across all public-facing communications and experiences.“I’m incredibly proud to continue growing with AB Global and helping shape the future of a company that is constantly pushing the industry forward,” said Stephen Bollinger. “AB Global has never been interested in blending in with the industry standard. We believe in building something stronger, smarter, and more impactful — and I’m excited to continue helping drive that vision through innovation, creativity, and strategic brand leadership.”Bollinger holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications (Video Production) from the University of North Florida and a Bachelor Degree in Visual Effects Production from The DAVE School, one of the nation’s most respected institutions for digital animation, visual effects, and virtual production education. Located on the backlot of Universal Studios Florida, The DAVE School is recognized for its immersive, studio-style training environment and focus on real-world production techniques used throughout the film, television, gaming, and digital media industries.His professional background includes leadership in video production, visual effects, digital content creation, and creative strategy, including prior work with NASA’s “The Common Thread,” Ingenuity Studios in Los Angeles, and Diverse Marketing LLC.As AB Global continues its aggressive growth trajectory, the company remains focused on investing in leadership, innovation, education, and brand excellence to further strengthen its position as one of the most recognized and trusted names in background screening and workforce compliance.About AB GlobalAB Global is The Gold Standard in Background Screening, delivering trusted employment screening, identity verification, compliance, and workforce monitoring solutions to organizations across the globe. Known for its compliance-first approach, high-touch Client Concierge model, and 100% U.S.-based operations, AB Global combines advanced technology with personalized service to help organizations make confident, defensible hiring decisions. Through initiatives such as Screening University ™ and The KnOWLedge Vault™, AB Global continues to elevate industry standards through education, transparency, and innovation.

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