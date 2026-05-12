AB Global and Verisys Announce Strategic Partnership to Redefine Healthcare Screening & Credentialing Standards

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AB Global , The Gold Standard in Background Screening, today announced a strategic partnership with Verisys , the recognized leader in healthcare data and credentialing intelligence. This alliance represents a significant step forward in strengthening how healthcare organizations approach hiring, credentialing, and ongoing workforce compliance.Through this partnership, all healthcare screening and credentialing solutions delivered by AB Global will be uniquely Powered by Verisys, bringing together industry-leading data, real-time monitoring, and credentialing intelligence into a single, unified approach designed for today's complex healthcare environment.The result is a more connected, more transparent, and more defensible model for managing workforce risk across the entire healthcare ecosystem, from pre-hire screening and credential verification to continuous monitoring of sanctions, licenses, and regulatory standing."Healthcare doesn't have room for uncertainty," said Brittany Bollinger Boyle, CEO and Founder of AB Global. "This partnership is about raising the standard across the entire ecosystem. By aligning with Verisys, we are delivering a level of intelligence and continuous visibility that healthcare organizations need to make confident, defensible decisions, not just at hire, but every day after.""This is what a real partnership is supposed to look like," said Don Darrah, Chief Growth Officer of AB Global. "Not a logo on a page, but a meaningful alignment that drives outcomes. By uniquely powering our healthcare solutions with Verisys, we're giving organizations the ability to move faster, operate smarter, and reduce risk across the entire lifecycle of workforce management. This isn't incremental improvement; it's a structural advantage for the healthcare ecosystem."By combining AB Global's compliance-first, U.S.-based screening model with Verisys' authoritative healthcare data, the partnership enables organizations to reduce risk, accelerate credentialing timelines, and maintain continuous compliance, all while improving operational efficiency and protecting patient safety.As regulatory complexity grows and expectations around data accuracy, compliance, and transparency continue to rise, the partnership between AB Global and Verisys positions both organizations at the forefront of modern, scalable healthcare workforce compliance solutions built for today's evolving healthcare environment.To learn more about AB Global's healthcare screening solutions, visit Healthcare Screening Services | Sanctions, Compliance & More.You can also connect with AB Global at the ASHHRA26 Annual Conference and Exposition at Booth 323.About AB Global:AB Global is a woman-owned leader in global background screening and compliance solutions, delivering accurate, transparent, and people-centered services to organizations worldwide. Known as The Gold Standard in Background Screening, AB Global provides trusted employment screening, identity verification, and workforce monitoring solutions designed to help organizations make confident, compliant hiring decisions.100% U.S.-based and dual PBSA accredited, AB Global combines advanced technology with hands-on client care to help organizations build safer, more defensible workplaces. Through its signature education platform, Screening University ™, and compliance resource hub, The KnOWLedge Vault™, AB Global continues to elevate industry standards while staying true to its founder-led mission:People First. Compliance Always.Learn more at ABGlobalScreening.comAbout Verisys:Verisys empowers healthcare organizations with real-time, verified, and monitored data solutions for compliance, credentialing, and risk mitigation. For nearly 30 years, Verisys has delivered provider data solutions to the most complex institutions in healthcare, helping organizations use data at critical decision points across the full provider engagement and revenue cycle. Verisys solutions achieve >99.95% data accuracy rate and provide comprehensive coverage across all provider types and jurisdictions.

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