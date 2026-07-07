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Guilford County Social Services Hosts Hiring Event

The Guilford County Department of Social Services will host a hiring event to fill social work positions in its Children’s Services division on Wednesday, July 15, from 3 to 6 p.m. at its Greensboro office, 1203 Maple St

Interested candidates are asked to submit their applications in advance by visiting our online career portal or visit our Why Work for Guilford County webpage to find current job opportunities. Applicants must apply online prior to the event to be considered.

For more information, contact Guilford County Human Resources at 336-641-3324.
 

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Guilford County Social Services Hosts Hiring Event

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