Guilford County Social Services Hosts Hiring Event
The Guilford County Department of Social Services will host a hiring event to fill social work positions in its Children’s Services division on Wednesday, July 15, from 3 to 6 p.m. at its Greensboro office, 1203 Maple St
Interested candidates are asked to submit their applications in advance by visiting our online career portal or visit our Why Work for Guilford County webpage to find current job opportunities. Applicants must apply online prior to the event to be considered.
For more information, contact Guilford County Human Resources at 336-641-3324.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.