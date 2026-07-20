Guilford County Hosts Social Worker Hiring Event

The Guilford County Department of Social Services (GCDSS) will host a hiring event to fill social work positions in its Children’s Services division on Wednesday, July 29, from 3 to 6 p.m. at its Greensboro office, 1203 Maple St.

Interested candidates are asked to submit their applications in advance by visiting the online career portal at bit.ly/SocialWorker_Jobs or visit GuilfordCountyNC.gov/Careers to find current job opportunities. Applicants must apply online prior to the event to be considered. Job seekers can visit GuilfordCountyNC.gov/HiringEvents to find more information on upcoming hiring events.

For more information, contact Guilford County Human Resources at 336-641-3324.