Guilford County Hosts Public Safety Career Expo

Guilford County will host a Public Safety Career Expo on Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 3 to 6 p.m. at 401 W. Sycamore St., Greensboro.

The Public Safety Career Expo is open to residents interested in exploring careers in public safety and learning about current job opportunities across multiple county departments and divisions, including Animal Services, Emergency Medical Services, Fire Services, Sheriff's Office, Detention Center, Juvenile Detention, and Security.

Local professionals, recent college graduates, and students are welcome to attend the career expo to learn about careers in public safety. Attendees will have the opportunity to network one-on-one with county staff, participate in career-focused breakout sessions, learn about certifications required for certain positions, and explore public safety vehicles and equipment, including ambulances, rescue vehicles, patrol cars, and animal control units. Department representatives will also be available to answer questions about career paths and the hiring process.

Residents are encouraged to register for the Public Safety Career Expo by visiting GuilfordCountyNC.gov/CareerExpoRegistration. Interested candidates can view current job opportunities and benefits by visiting GuilfordCountyNC.gov/Careers. Job seekers can visit GuilfordCountyNC.gov/HiringEvents to find more information on upcoming hiring events.

For more information, contact Guilford County Human Resources at (336) 641-3324.