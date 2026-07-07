Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,038 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,135 in the last 365 days.

odd / even water ban

Westerly Water Ban Update July 6, 2026

The total ban on residential outdoor water use has been lifted. However, an odd / even ban will remain in effect. This means that if your address is an odd number, you may use your outdoor water on odd calendar days and if your address is an even number, you may use your outdoor water on even calendar days. For example, today is July 6th so addresses ending in an even number you may use your outdoor water today. Anyone found to be in violation will be subject to fines and penalties. We appreciate your understanding over the past few days and thank you for your continued cooperation while this ban is in effect

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

odd / even water ban

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.