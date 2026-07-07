odd / even water ban

The total ban on residential outdoor water use has been lifted. However, an odd / even ban will remain in effect. This means that if your address is an odd number, you may use your outdoor water on odd calendar days and if your address is an even number, you may use your outdoor water on even calendar days. For example, today is July 6th so addresses ending in an even number you may use your outdoor water today. Anyone found to be in violation will be subject to fines and penalties. We appreciate your understanding over the past few days and thank you for your continued cooperation while this ban is in effect