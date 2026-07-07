County Manager Shares 2026 Annual Report

​At today’s special meeting, the Alachua County Commission viewed the 2026 Annual Report video that highlighted the many accomplishments and milestones achieved by county departments over the past year.

Watch the Annual Report video.

The report format is different this year than in years past. Rather than having departmental leaders present their accomplishments one after another, the Annual Report features other county voices and cross-departmental collaboration. Report topics include housing, transportation, environmental protection and much more. Furthermore, the report aligns directly with the commission’s Strategic Guide, which organizes priorities around three major pillars:

People

People and Place

People, Place, and Prosperity

“Each year, this report gives us a moment to celebrate the work being done across Alachua County, work that helps shape the quality of life in our community,” said County Manager Michele Lieberman in the opening of the report. “Alachua County remains financially strong. So strong that for nine consecutive years, we have reduced the property tax millage rate while maintaining essential services and preparing for the needs of a growing community.”

For more information, contact Alachua County Communications Director Mark Sexton at 352-283-2317 or msexton@alachuacounty.us.