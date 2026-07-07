Spring Emergency Services Grants Awarded

Apply for a Position on the Emergency Services Grant Program Advisory Committee

Boulder County is recruiting for five positions on the nine-member Emergency Services Grant Program Advisory Committee (ESGPAC). We strive for a diverse and inclusive committee that welcomes and encourages all community points of view!

The committee reviews grant applications and provides funding recommendations for the Emergency Services Sales and Use Tax. Individuals with experience and interest in emergency services, wildfire response, search and rescue, trail accessibility, and outdoor recreation are encouraged to apply.

Time Commitment

The committee meets the fourth Tuesday of the month (virtually, on Zoom) from 6-8 p.m. during the winter, spring, and fall months. Typically, the committee goes into recess during the summer months and winter holidays.

Additional meetings are scheduled twice a year to review grant applications and make recommendations Boulder County. Occasionally, the committee meets in person (in Boulder). A commitment of eight to ten hours twice a year is anticipated for the two rounds of grant awards.

To learn more and apply, visit boco.org/ESGPAC or boco.org/JoinABoard.

Apply by July 31.

Team members for the Boulder Mountainbike Alliance (above) and Indian Peaks Wilderness Association (below) pose for group photos on USFS and Boulder County Open Space trails.

Spring Emergency Services Grant Awards

Boulder Climbing Community—$8,330 (Medical Training and Equipment)

Medical training and equipment for Boulder Climbing Community staff and its network of volunteers who perform trail maintenance and fixed hardware assessments and replacement throughout the climbing areas in Boulder County.

Boulder County Mounted Search and Rescue—$75,000 (Radios To Replace Obsolete Radios and Fire Extinguishers for Animal Evacuations)

New dual band radios and accessories that meet Boulder County Communications Center 2030 standards to enable communication with command, partner agencies, other teams, and within the team. Procurement of expiration-free, compact, lightweight, nontoxic fire extinguishers that can be used during large animal evacuations.

Boulder Emergency Squad—$113,248 (Operational Readiness and Resilience)

Equipment, training, and operational support to enhance emergency response and public safety in Boulder County. Request will strengthen search and rescue capacity, improve responder safety, and support BES’s ability to respond effectively across trails, open space, and surrounding communities.

Boulder Mountainbike Alliance—$10,000 (Volunteer First Aid Training For Trailhead Safety)

Funding to expand first aid training for volunteers who spend significant time on Boulder County trails. While not emergency responders, they are often first on-scene and can provide initial care during medical incidents.

Bryan Mountain Nordic Ski Patrol—$14,845 <Updated Training Resources and Equipment to Assist with Backcountry First Aid and Rescues)

Equip volunteer instructors with training resources and volunteer patrollers with reliable communications for backcountry environments. Includes updated textbooks for volunteer-instructors teaching other volunteers, radios and Garmin devices w/ subscriptions.

Friends of Colorado Avalanche Information Center—$7,737 (Avalanche Prevention and Safety Outreach Program at USFS Trailheads in Boulder County)

Support for FoCAIC's Trailhead Outreach Program activities in Boulder County during the 2026/2027 season. This funding will support at least eight local trailhead visits where FoCAIC staff will provide free, in-person avalanche safety education to backcountry users at popular trailheads.

Front Range Rescue Dogs—$11,000 (Update PSAR Materials and Safely Hiking With Dogs Educational Video Series)

Funds to update FRRD's preventative search and rescue (PSAR) materials and create a short video series to be marketed through digital and social media for backcountry recreationists who hike or bike with their dogs focused on how to keep their dogs safe—which, in turn, helps keep their hiker/cyclist guardians safe.

Indian Peaks Wilderness Alliance—$10,106 (Trails/Trailhead 2026 Training and Radio Grant)

Dual-band VHF/UHF radios, Wilderness First Aid/CPR training, Avalanche training, and InReach subscriptions.

Rocky Mountain Rescue Group—$90,924 (Upgraded Rope Systems, Rescue Hardware, and Radios To Improve Backcountry Search and Rescue Response)

Technical rope systems, rigging hardware, rope management gear, dual-band radio communications, and mission-support computers. These upgrades will improve safety, operational efficiency, and interagency coordination, enabling effective response to complex rescues in terrain across Boulder County.