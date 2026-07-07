Groundbreaking $39M Niagara Falls Housing Project

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of construction for The Nest, a new mixed-use development located at 333 First Street in Niagara Falls. The $39.5 million project is a six-story new build development that will provide 73 new affordable and market rate apartments for individuals and families, including 21 supportive units for survivors of domestic violence, and commercial space for job readiness and workforce development training in downtown Niagara Falls.

“The Nest is a transformative project that will breathe new life into a vacant parcel and bring workforce and market-rate housing, career development opportunities, and a new vibrancy to downtown Niagara Falls,” Governor Hochul said. “New York is proud to create housing opportunities that are affordable, accessible, sustainable, and supportive for all our residents, particularly the most vulnerable members of our community.”

The new building, developed by Community Services for Every1 in partnership with Edgemere Development, will be nearly 82,000 square feet and feature 73 studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments and will include approximately 4,445 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Of the 70 affordable apartments, eight apartments will be adapted for households with mobility impairments and four will be adapted for households with audio/visual impairments. Recognizing great need in the community, Community Services for Every1 will set aside 21 supportive units for formerly homeless survivors of domestic violence ready to move to permanent housing. Three of the units will be market rate. The building will feature street-level commercial space to contribute to pedestrian activity. Community Services for Every1 will use the commercial space to provide job readiness and workforce development services that will benefit people with disabilities and their families.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) is supporting the project through its Federal Low Income Tax Credit Program, which is expected to generate $16 million in equity, HCR’s State Low Income Housing Tax Credit program, which is expected to generate $5 million in equity, and $3.8 million in subsidy. Empire State Development is providing a $1 million grant through USA Niagara Development Corporation and a $320,000 capital grant through the WNY Regional Economic Development Council to support design and construction. Other financial assistance includes $547,500 from the Clean Energy Initiative (CEI), a partnership between HCR and New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), and $4.5 million from the NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) Homeless Housing and Assistance Program.

In addition, operating funding for the supportive units will be provided by the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative, administered through OTDA. The site is also participating in the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) successful Brownfield Cleanup Program and, when completed, would be eligible for tax credits administered by the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. There is also support from a private equity investor.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Today, we celebrate a major milestone in our collective effort to add quality housing options and provide supportive services to those who need it most. The $39.5 million investment on a highly traveled Niagara Falls street promises new life and vitality in the form of dozens of new homes, workforce training, and community space. It’s a testament to the positive impact we can achieve through Governor Hochul’s strategic investments. We thank our partners, including Community Services for Every1, for their collaboration on this important project.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “The Nest reflects exactly the type of investment New York strives to make — transforming vacant parcels into vibrant hubs where quality affordable housing, commercial space, workforce training, and support services come together to create strong, inclusive communities. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership, the commitment of our sister agencies, and the dedication of Community Services for Every1 and all our partners, these 73 new homes on a prominent corner in the heart of Niagara Falls will bring new energy and opportunities that will benefit residents and the entire city.”

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “When completed, the Nest will provide much-needed affordable homes to survivors of domestic violence and their families who have experienced homelessness, while connecting them to trauma-informed, essential support services they need to live safely and thrive. We are proud to support the development of this important project through our Homeless Housing and Assistance Program and grateful to Governor Hochul for her steadfast support and compassion for New Yorkers impacted by domestic violence.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “New York State’s Brownfield Cleanup Program is a vital tool that supports community revitalization across the state, helping clean up environmental pollution and support sustainable development. The Nest project in Niagara Falls is the latest example of how this successful cleanup program overseen by DEC is helping advance Governor Hochul’s continued efforts to increase affordable housing statewide while protecting public health and the environment.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “All-electric buildings play an important role in the future of New York's energy system and every new development is an opportunity to improve the resiliency of our communities. Mixed-use projects, like The Nest, that feature energy efficient design and modern technologies not only use less energy but also create a space where families and businesses can thrive and have a better quality of life.”

New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence, Executive Director Kelli Nicolas Owens said, "Every survivor of domestic violence deserves a safe and stable place to call home. Projects like The Nest are crucial in providing not only housing but also the supportive services necessary for individuals and families to heal, rebuild their lives, and thrive. We commend the collaborative efforts that are making this vital resource a reality in Niagara Falls. Thank you, Governor Kathy Hochul, for your dedication in supporting vulnerable populations and creating these critically essential opportunities.”

Community Services for Every1 President and CEO Mindy Cervoni said, “The Nest represents so much more than a new building in downtown Niagara Falls, it represents hope, opportunity, and the belief that every person deserves a safe place to call home. This project brings together affordable housing, trauma‑informed support, and workforce development in a way that strengthens not only individual lives, but the entire community. By transforming a long‑vacant site into a vibrant hub of housing and economic activity, we are helping to advance the City’s vision for a thriving, inclusive downtown. Community Services for Every1 is proud to partner with Edgemere Development and our public and private funders to bring this vision to life. We look forward to creating a place where survivors, families, and people with disabilities can build stability, pursue their goals, and fully participate in the life of Niagara Falls.”

Community Services for Every1 Program Support and Development Vice President Kelly Kinderman said, “This project embodies everything Community Services for Every1 stands for, creating opportunity, promoting independence, and strengthening communities through dignity and inclusion. Bringing new housing, supportive services, and workforce development to the heart of Niagara Falls is both an honor and a responsibility we take deeply to heart. I am incredibly proud of our team and our partners for transforming a long‑vacant site into a place where individuals and families can grow and build their futures. The Nest is more than a building; it is a promise to this community, and I am grateful to help bring that promise to life.”

State Senator Robert Ortt said, “The groundbreaking of The Nest marks the beginning of what will be a wonderful new asset to Niagara Falls. Not only are we helping to provide shelter for those in need, but also helping to bring a vibrance to our downtown area. I look forward to the completion of The Nest and the impact it will have on our Niagara Falls community.”

Assemblymember Angelo Morinello said, "Redeveloping long-vacant properties into productive community assets is the kind of investment that benefits everyone. The Nest will not only provide much needed housing and support services for vulnerable residents, but it will also strengthen downtown Niagara Falls by encouraging economic activity and continued revitalization. I commend Community Services for Every1, USA Niagara, and all those who worked together to bring this project to fruition and look forward to the positive impact it will have on our community for years to come."

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said, “The Nest project continues the momentum spurred in great part by Governor Hochul of creating a critical mass of market rate housing in historic neighborhoods across the City, including 30 market rate units at former Jenss department store on Main Street, the development of 28 new affordable homes under the "MOVE-IN NY" program and plans by developers to build 200-300 units of student housing on North Main Street all of which will create some vibrancy and optimism for further private and public sector investment in our housing stock.”

The Nest’s design takes its inspiration from the Falls, with a parallel goal in complementing the neighborhood’s existing characteristics, including the adjacent First Presbyterian Church. The ground-story portion of the building will use traditional and natural building materials to match the features of the historical church. The design also incorporates strong visual demarcation features with brick masonry materials on the lower level of the building, terra cotta metal shingles in the middle, and metal panels at the top. This look is intended to be reminiscent of the Falls’ geology. The ground floor is designed to bring the scale of the building down to a human scale, encouraging positive interactions with street-level activity by incorporating high levels of transparency and robust tactile materials, including brick masonry and metal panels with storefront access.

Project amenities will include a community room, central air-conditioning, an on-site rental office, common laundry, an elevator, tenant parking, and green space featuring a playground. The project will incorporate sustainable building practices, which include:

High performance windows

Low flow plumbing fixtures

High performance electric heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems

Air sealing and energy recovery ventilation

High efficiency lighting

High efficiency appliances

Low-emitting products

Rainwater management

Active solar-ready design

The property was acquired by USA Niagara Development Corporation (USAN) through the state’s Strategic Land Acquisition Program, aimed at returning long-dormant properties back to productive use. In preparation for the project, USAN demolished an existing vacant 85,000-square-foot, two-story, pre-engineered building on the site.

SWBR Architects Senior Project Architect Steve Peet said, “The Nest gives Niagara Falls something it’s needed for a long time: high quality homes and a community hub designed for real people with real needs. Our focus was to create a building that complements the city's downtown urban fabric by emphasizing the architectural history of the city. Transforming this underused corner into a vibrant, purposeful space has been deeply meaningful, and we’re honored to help shape what’s next for this part of the city.”

Hamilton Stern Construction Principal Chris Stern said, “The Nest will bring a high-quality, thoughtfully designed, and sustainably built affordable housing development to downtown Niagara Falls. This project reflects the power of strong partnerships and a shared commitment to strengthening opportunities for residents, families, and the broader community. Along with Community Services for Every1, Edgemere Development, funding partners, and stakeholders, we are proud to help build a project that will strengthen and support the Niagara Falls area.”

Edgemere Development Director Brad Mack said, “We are thrilled to celebrate the groundbreaking of The Nest. This project will be an anchor institution in downtown Niagara Falls for decades to come, providing affordable and supportive housing opportunities and workforce development services for those living with disabilities. We are incredibly grateful to all our wonderful partners, especially to the team at Community Services for Every1. Without their dedication to serving the communities in which they work, we would not have achieved this tremendous milestone”.

J.P. Morgan Vice President Alexandra DiStefano said, "It's an honor to provide construction financing for The Nest, bringing affordable homes and vital supportive services to downtown Niagara Falls. At J.P. Morgan, we believe strong communities create opportunity and stability. The Nest transforms a long-vacant site into a vibrant hub of housing, supportive services and workforce development, empowering residents — including survivors of domestic violence and people with disabilities — to build stability, pursue their goals and thrive in the Niagara Falls community for years to come."

Federal Home Loan Bank of New York President and CEO Randolph C. Snook said, “At the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, we know that a safe, stable and affordable home is the foundation from which all of us grow as individuals, families and communities. The Nest will provide this foundation, to the benefit of not only its residents but the broader Niagara Falls community. The FHLBNY was proud to partner with our member, M&T Bank, to help provide funding to Community Services for Every1 in support of their critical work, and we are grateful for the opportunity to be part of this effort.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and livable for all New Yorkers. Since FY23, the Governor has worked to increase housing supply to make housing more affordable by launching a $25 billion five-year comprehensive Housing Plan, enacted the most significant housing deal in decades and implemented new protections for renters and homeowners. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, HCR has created new programs that jumpstart development of affordable and mixed-income homes — for both renters and homebuyers. These include the Pro-Housing Community Program, which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. More than 420 communities throughout the state have been certified Pro-Housing, including Niagara Falls.

Governor Hochul’s “Let Them Build” agenda will speed up housing and infrastructure development while lowering costs through a series of landmark reforms. Common-sense changes to New York’s Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) in the FY 2027 Enacted Budget as well as executive actions will expedite critical categories of projects that have been consistently found to not have significant environmental impacts, but for too long have been caught up in red tape and subject to lengthy delays.

The enacted FY27 Budget completes the Governor’s current five-year Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 81,000 affordable homes have been created or preserved to date. The Budget also invests $250 million in capital funding to accelerate the construction of thousands of new affordable homes. The enacted FY27 budget also further reinforces critical protections for tenants and homeowners.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York’s chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state’s 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state’s world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

About Community Services for Every1

Community Services for Every 1 is a New York State-based, not-for-profit community services provider. They provide services to people with developmental disabilities, chronic health and mental health conditions, and survivors of domestic violence. Community Services will be the project’s owner, developer, service agency and property manager. They have a successful and long-standing commitment to providing affordable housing to those in need and currently own and operate several multi-family buildings in the Western New York region, more recently opening the Apartments at the Lyceum in east Buffalo. To ensure the project’s successful development, Community Services has partnered with experienced consulting developer Edgemere Development.