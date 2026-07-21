ICYMI: Governor Hochul’s Letter to the Editor in the Wall Street Journal: How New York Will Get AI Data Centers Right

Today, The Wall Street Journal published an op-ed by Governor Kathy Hochul regarding her commitments to ensuring New York has a responsible framework for AI Data Centers. Text of the letter to the editor can be viewed online and is available below:

Your editorial criticizing New York’s approach to artificial intelligence data centers gets both our decision and rationale wrong (“New York’s Data Center Self-Sabotage,” July 15).

New York adopted a temporary, targeted pause on new hyperscale AI data centers that use 50 megawatts or more while we establish clear rules for an industry that will reshape our economy for generations.

Existing facilities will continue to operate. Smaller projects can move forward. The pause will be lifted when we have clearer rules in place to protect New Yorkers. What we’re pausing isn’t innovation. It’s the rush to build first and answer questions later.

I reject the false choice that New Yorkers must pick between leading the future of AI and protecting affordability, ratepayers, existing job creators and the communities where these facilities are built.

The notion that thoughtful regulation that protects American ratepayers somehow hands victory to China is absurd. America’s competitive advantage has never been the absence of rules. It has been our ability to attract the world’s best talent, develop breakthrough technologies and earn public confidence in them.

The majority of AI jobs aren’t tied to where servers are built; in fact, these data centers create few long-term jobs. Jobs are created where talent, groundbreaking research and innovative companies come together—all areas where New York is second to none.

Years ago, I launched Empire AI, a $500 million public-private partnership to make New York a global leader in AI research and innovation. I announced our state’s use of AI to modernize our outdated regulations.

I want AI companies to succeed here. But when they succeed because of New York, New Yorkers should succeed too. Success means communities reap economic benefits, ratepayers don’t foot the bill for massive new energy demand and infrastructure keeps pace with unprecedented growth.

I have confidence that New York has the ability to get this right. Within the next year, the world will see our model in action—government and industry building a responsible AI future, together.