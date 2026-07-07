Commerce hires new Housing Division assistant director

Amy Buckler joins the agency Aug. 3

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Amy Buckler, a longtime public sector leader, will join the Washington State Department of Commerce as its new Housing Division assistant director on Aug. 3.

Buckler comes to Commerce from the City of Centralia, where she was the assistant city manager and interim city manager helping oversee city operations, advising elected officials, and leading strategic initiatives that strengthened community well-being and positioned the city for future growth. Prior to that, she worked for the City of Olympia for 16 years in a variety of roles helping solve complex challenges.

“Amy has spent her career tackling tough challenges in housing and community work, always keeping people at the center,” said Commerce Interim Director Sarah Clifthorne. “She believes in bringing everyone to the table, listening closely, and finding meaningful solutions.”

At Commerce, Buckler will lead the Housing Division, which provides tools to local governments, nonprofits and community action agencies to ensure that everyone is housed in their communities, ranging from homelessness services to support for first-time homeowners. The Housing Division has eight units and leads 60 programs, advisory committees or councils, and has more than 200 employees. More information about the division’s work is available online, as well as on the Commerce website.

“I’m honored to join the Department of Commerce at such an important time for housing in Washington,” Buckler said. “I look forward to supporting the Housing Division’s talented staff and valued partners as we work together to expand access to affordable, safe, and accessible housing and strengthen communities across our state.”

Buckler replaces the interim co-assistant director team of Tedd Kelleher and Kennly Asato. Kelleher retires from 32 years of state service in August. Asato will continue in the interim role until Buckler begins, and then return to her role serving as the division’s deputy assistant director. Buckler will replace Kelleher as one of the three Commerce employees serving on Governor Ferguson’s Task Force on the Establishment of a Department of Housing.

Buckler holds a Master of Public Administration from The Evergreen State College and a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Michigan State University. She lives in Thurston County.