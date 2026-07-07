Beyond the Barn: How Barnstable County 4-H Is Helping Cape Cod Youth Learn by Doing

Published on: July 7, 2026

When many people think of 4-H, they picture livestock barns and blue ribbons at the Barnstable County Fair. While those traditions are still part of the program, today’s 4-H reaches far beyond Fair week.

Throughout the year, Barnstable County 4-H gives young people opportunities to explore science, agriculture, animals, art, environmental stewardship, and leadership through hands-on learning. Whether they’re building dog agility equipment, creating fiber art, planting sunflowers, or touring a shellfish hatchery, youth gain practical skills while discovering new interests and making connections with their community.

As the Barnstable County Fair approaches July 20-26, we’re looking back at just a few of the experiences local youth have enjoyed this year and highlighting where you can see 4-H in action during the Fair.

Building Confidence, One Jump at a Time

For members of the Salty Pups 4-H Dog Club, success doesn’t happen overnight. It takes patience, practice, and teamwork.

Recently, club members rolled up their sleeves to build their own dog agility jump, which they’ll use to train with their dogs in preparation for this year’s Barnstable County Fair Dog Showcase. Along the way, they’re learning responsible animal care, communication, problem-solving, and the value of working toward a goal.

This year’s showcase will also welcome members of Plymouth County 4-H, bringing youth from both counties together to demonstrate their skills and celebrate the friendships they’ve built through the program.

You can see the Salty Pups 4-H Dog Club demonstrate their skills during the Barnstable County Fair Dog Showcase on Thursday, July 23, at 6 p.m. in the Livestock Show Ring.

Salty Pups 4-H Dog Club members build an agility jump for Fair training.

Turning Wool into Works of Art

Creativity is another important part of the 4-H experience.

This spring, youth gathered at the Barnstable County Fairgrounds for a needle felting workshop led by Barnstable County Extension Entomologist and scientific illustrator Escher Cattle. Using colorful wool and specialized felting needles, participants transformed loose fibers into imaginative “Felt Fellows,” each with its own personality, favorite food, special talents, and story.

The workshop encouraged creativity, patience, and attention to detail while giving participants the chance to learn a new artistic skill.

The Felt Fellows created during the workshop will be on display in the 4-H Youth Building throughout the Barnstable County Fair.

Participants in a Barnstable County 4-H needle felting workshop created imaginative “Felt Fellows,” which will be exhibited in the 4-H Youth Building during the Barnstable County Fair.

Planting the Seeds of Curiosity

Sometimes learning starts with something as simple as planting a seed.

Each spring, Barnstable County 4-H mails sunflower seed packets, educational materials, and classroom resources to every elementary school across Cape Cod, making the program available to approximately 9,000 students. Participating teachers use the materials to introduce plant science through hands-on growing activities that help students observe plant life cycles, explore science concepts, and care for living things.

This year, students at Centerville Elementary School were among those planting and growing their own sunflowers, discovering firsthand how a tiny seed can become a towering flower.

It’s a simple project with a big goal: inspiring curiosity and helping young people develop a lifelong appreciation for science and the natural world.

Students at Centerville Elementary School plant sunflower seeds as part of the Barnstable County 4-H Sunflower Science program, which makes plant science activities available to elementary schools across Cape Cod.

Exploring Cape Cod’s Working Waterfront

Agriculture on Cape Cod isn’t limited to fields and farms. It also happens on the water.

As part of the 10-week Farming on Cape Cod program, local youth visited Aquacultural Research Corporation (ARC) in Dennis for a behind-the-scenes tour of a working shellfish hatchery.

Students learned about the life cycle of shellfish, explored how oysters and other shellfish are raised, and discovered the important role aquaculture plays in Cape Cod’s environment, economy, and local food system.

Experiences like these help young people connect classroom learning with real careers and industries found right here on Cape Cod while gaining a deeper understanding of one of the region’s most important agricultural sectors.

Youth explore Cape Cod aquaculture during a visit to Aquacultural Research Corporation (ARC) in Dennis as part of the 10-week Farming on Cape Cod program.

Experience Barnstable County 4-H at the Fair

The Barnstable County Fair is a great opportunity to discover everything Barnstable County 4-H has to offer.

While the Fair lasts just one week, the projects, skills, and friendships you’ll see in the 4-H Youth Building have been growing all year long.

Stop by the Youth Building to explore youth exhibits, meet local 4-H members and volunteers, and learn about clubs and programs available across Cape Cod. Whether your interests include animals, gardening, science, art, or leadership, 4-H offers young people opportunities to learn by doing in a supportive and welcoming environment.

While you’re there, don’t miss the Felt Fellows on display in the Youth Building, and be sure to catch the Salty Pups 4-H Dog Club during the Dog Showcase on Thursday, July 23, at 6 p.m. in the Livestock Show Ring.

The Barnstable County Fair runs July 20-26 at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds in East Falmouth. Fair hours, admission, entertainment schedules, and ticket information are available on the official Barnstable County Fair website https://capecodfairgrounds.com/barnstable-county-fair/.

Whether you’re a longtime Fair tradition or visiting for the first time, stop by and discover how Barnstable County 4-H is helping Cape Cod youth build confidence, curiosity, and skills that last a lifetime.

Questions About Joining or Volunteering for 4-H?

If you have questions or interest in Cape Cod 4-H programs, contact:

Sandi Shepherd-Gay

4-H Youth Development

Barnstable County Cooperative Extension

Email: sandi.shepherdgay@capecod.gov

Phone: (508) 375-6696

Cape Cod Cooperative Extension: Working for You

Follow Cape Cod Cooperative Extension on Facebook and Instagram for resources, updates, and events.

Learn more about all our programs at capecod.gov/extension.