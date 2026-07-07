Ecoremedy Welcomes Nick Pfister as a Process Analyst to the Operations Team

Nick is an essential part of the operations team, bridging operations and engineering to support process integration, system optimization, and seamless project delivery. Over 50 Industry Professionals Visit the Derry Township Municipal Authority - June 2026 Residual sand-like material from gasification of biosolids Mass and volume reduced by 95% Non-detectable PFAS levels

Nick Pfister, Process Analyst, is an essential part of the operations team, bridging operations & engineering to support system optimization & project delivery

I'm thrilled to welcome Nick Pfister as Process Analyst at Ecoremedy. His expertise strengthens our Fluid Lift™ Gasification solutions, advancing PFAS destruction for utilities worldwide.” — Dion D. Banks, Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nick Pfister is a Process Analyst for Ecoremedy. He is an essential part of the operations team, bridging operations and engineering to support process integration, system optimization, and seamless project delivery. Nick plays a key role in ensuring smooth transitions from concept to hands-on operations, helping clients achieve functional and highly reliable solids-handling systems.A licensed Grade 3 Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator in Washington State, Nick brings nearly 10 years of industry experience. He comes from Jacobs’ operations division, where he started as an Operator-in-Training (OIT) and advanced through roles as Operator, Lead Operator, and Operations Consultant. He has extensive expertise in Wastewater Treatment, Solids Handling, and Fluid Bed Incineration, including operating the incinerator in Vancouver, WA.Nick has worked alongside engineers from Jacobs, the City of Vancouver, Brown and Caldwell, and Ecoremedy on numerous projects, providing critical operational insights during planning and troubleshooting. He first encountered Ecoremedy while overseeing performance at the Edmonds, WA facility. He was so impressed by the Ecoremedy Fluid Lift™ gasification technology and its potential for the future of solids handling that he decided to join the team.When not at work, Nick enjoys spending time with his wife and dog. You can often find him gaming on his custom-built PC or hiking in the Cascades. He has a deep admiration for the beauty of our planet and believes it is our duty to find balance and harmony with the natural world.

Ecoremedy - An introduction to our Ecological, Economical, and Environmentally Safe Technology

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