Ecoremedy Welcomes Eric Leckrone as a Process Engineer to the Engineering Team
Eric Leckrone is a Process Engineer on the Ecoremedy® engineering team. He supports the quality, design, supply, and integration of the equipment used in the company’s gasifier and material handling systems. Additionally, he participates in energy & mass analysis, control scheme methodology, on-site reviews, and technological and operational improvements to the company’s Fluid Lift Gasification™ system.
As a Lehigh University alumnus, Eric has applied his mechanical engineering degree to multiple industries. He has over 14 years of experience in automated assembly, fluid power motion systems, industrial electronics manufacturing, and industrial controls. During his career, he has worked for multiple organizations, ranging from large international to small startups. His experience in the development and operations of OEM products helps to prepare a better system for the customer.
Eric, his wife, and children live in Etters, PA. He enjoys ballroom dancing with his wife, home projects, attending sports events with and for his kids, and playing ultimate frisbee.
