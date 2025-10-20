Ecoremedy Welcomes Industry Veterans Jared Viloria & Jessie Magana to Enhance Our Team of Field Operators & Mechanics

Jared Viloria, Field Specialist, at Ecoremedy, LLC Jessie Magana, Operator/Mechanic, at Ecoremedy LLC

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jared Viloria, Field Specialist, and Jessie Magana, Operator/Mechanic, have joined the team at Ecoremedy LLC, where they will play a vital role in the performance of our patented biosolids gasification and drying systems installed inside the fence at wastewater treatment plants. They will provide expertise and operational support to new customers at wastewater treatment plant facilities, deploying our Fluid Lift Gasification™ technology.With over 14 years of experience in dryer systems, conveyors, and pumps, Jared brings hands-on operations and management to the Ecoremedyteam. For over 12 years, Jessie has excelled at identifying, troubleshooting, and repairing mechanical systems, ensuring our operations run smoothly and efficiently. Jared and Jessie are excited to bring their wealth of experience to Ecoremedy and contribute to our mission of excellence.On-site at Ecoremedy projects, Jared and Jessie will work with the commissioning team to provide operations expertise and training"We are thrilled to welcome Jared Viloria and Jessie Magana to the Ecoremedy family. Their extensive expertise in mechanical systems and operational management will be instrumental in advancing our mission to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions for wastewater treatment. Jared's impressive background with dryer systems, his hands-on experience in plant operations, and Jessie’s exceptional troubleshooting and repairing of mechanical systems will undoubtedly enhance our team’s capabilities. We look forward to their positive impact as we continue to lead the industry in biosolids gasification technology."— Dion Banks, Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations, Ecoremedy, LLC.Jared is a huge 49ers fan. He enjoys spending time at the beach and barbecuing with his wife, two sons, and their dog. Outside of work, Jessie is an active individual who enjoys all sports, with a particular passion for soccer. He has also taken on a coaching role for his daughter’s soccer team, sharing his love for the game with the next generation. Jessie also loves hiking, fishing, and camping with family and friends.###

