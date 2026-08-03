SplashBI Advances Tahoe 6.2 with Flexible Enterprise AI, Predictive Intelligence and Open Data Architecture

New capabilities give organizations greater control over AI models, data platforms & predictive analytics with enhanced security & governance.

Tahoe 6.2 extends our vision by giving customers greater flexibility in where they manage data while strengthening the governance and traceability required for AI-driven decision-making.” — Kiran Pasham, Co-founder, President & Chief Architect, SplashBI

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SplashBI today announced the release of Tahoe 6.2, the latest evolution of its AI-powered enterprise intelligence platform. Building on the foundation introduced with Tahoe, version 6.2 expands enterprise flexibility and intelligence through new capabilities in AI governance, predictive analytics, data architecture, and enterprise data platform support.Designed to help organizations move beyond traditional reporting and analytics, Tahoe 6.2 introduces new innovations that enable enterprises to bring their own AI models (BYOM) and their own cloud (BYOC), leverage modern cloud data platforms, and generate predictive insights from trusted enterprise data, all while maintaining governance, security, and control."We're helping enterprises modernize analytics on their terms while continuing to build on a trusted foundation. Organizations are under pressure to adopt AI without sacrificing trust, governance, or flexibility," said Naveen Miglani, CEO & Co-Founder of SplashBI. "AI in Tahoe 6.2 operates within SplashBI's existing security framework. SplashBI's RBAC and row-level security are reused automatically; no duplicate AI security model is required. Every AI-generated insight respects the same trusted BI controls, governance and semantics, which are inherited, not rebuilt."The release is centered around four major advancements:Flexible Enterprise AI with Bring Your Own Model (BYOM)Tahoe 6.2 introduces enhanced support for Bring Your Own Model, enabling organizations to connect SplashAI to leading large language models within their preferred cloud environments. In this release, BYOM and BYOC provide certified support for popular models, deployed in customer-hosted environments or their own cloud.This approach allows enterprises to leverage conversational analytics and AI-powered insights while maintaining control of their data, security policies, and AI infrastructure. With Tahoe 6.2, organizations can:1. Leverage certified AI and LLM providers, with the flexibility to extend to additional models2. Keep sensitive enterprise data within their own environments3. Maintain governance and compliance requirements4. Extend AI capabilities without exposing data outside organizational controlsBring Your Own Data Warehouse (BYOD)/Custom Domain AI SupportWith Tahoe 6.2, organizations are no longer limited to SplashBI's own data models. Enterprises can now run conversational analytics, asking questions and receiving chart-based answers, directly against their own cloud data warehouses and existing data models. This gives organizations the freedom to work with the data platforms they've already invested in, maximizing existing technology investments while accelerating analytics initiatives across the enterprise.Medallion ArchitectureTahoe 6.2 also introduces Medallion Architecture support across SplashBI's proprietary Workforce and Financial Analytics solutions. By structuring data pipelines into Bronze, Silver, and Gold layers, this approach delivers progressively refined, analytics-ready data that improves:1. Data lineage2. Governance3. Data quality4. AI accuracy5. Business trust in analytics"The future of enterprise intelligence depends on trusted data foundations," said Kiran Pasham, Co-founder, President & Chief Architect, SplashBI. "This release allows organizations to scale analytics and AI while maintaining confidence in every answer."Predictive Intelligence with SplashMLTahoe 6.2 also introduces SplashML, a new predictive intelligence capability built to help organizations move beyond understanding what happened to anticipating what comes next. Using historical enterprise data and machine learning models, SplashML enables organizations to:1. Generate predictive insights2. Forecast business outcomes3. Identify trends earlier4. Support proactive decision-making5. Apply predictive models to both SplashBI and customer-defined datasetsBuilt as a companion to SplashAI, SplashML extends the platform's intelligence capabilities by combining conversational analytics with predictive modeling within a unified enterprise experience.Additional Tahoe 6.2 enhancements include:1. Model Context Protocol (MCP) support for integrating Tahoe with AI assistants and agent-based workflows2. AI Benchmarking capabilities for validating AI responses and monitoring model accuracy over time3. Data Alerts in Reports, allowing users to configure automated notifications when business conditions or thresholds change4. Continued expansion of FP&A, Supply Chain, and Manufacturing Analytics capabilitiesSplashAI BenchmarksThe SplashAI Benchmarks enhancement empowers data teams, administrators, and business stakeholders to:1. Establish objective, measurable trust in AI-generated insights2. Validate AI behavior before rolling out to broader user communities3. Continuously monitor AI quality as underlying data and models change4. Accelerate enterprise AI adoption with governance and confidence built in"The future isn't AI or BI; it's AI multiplied by BI," said Venkat Ramamurthy, Chief AI Officer at SplashBI. "Generic AI can generate answers, but enterprises need one they can defend in a board meeting. That means grounding every response in approved business definitions and visible data lineage, not just a well-written sentence. With Tahoe 6.2, organizations can move beyond hindsight and reporting to trusted intelligence that helps them understand what's happening today and anticipate what comes next."These innovations span SplashBI's portfolio across People Analytics, Financial Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics and enterprise operational analytics and meet SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 and Cyber Essentials Plus standards. Today, SplashBI supports 550+ enterprise customers, 1.6 million users, 100+ enterprise connectors, and 3,500+ pre-built KPIs across domains. Organizations across manufacturing, retail, healthcare, education, financial services, and the public sector rely on SplashBI to unify enterprise data and accelerate decision-making._________________________________About SplashBISplashBI is an enterprise intelligence platform that combines AI & BI to help organizations turn trusted enterprise data into actionable decisions. Built around the principles of Bring Your Own Data, Bring Your Own Model and Bring Your Own Cloud, SplashBI works with existing enterprise technology investments to deliver governed, cross-domain intelligence across Finance, HR, Sales and Operations. Trusted by more than 550 organizations worldwide, SplashBI helps enterprises move from reporting to intelligent decision-making. Learn more at www.splashbi.com

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