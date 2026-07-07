Public Safety Coordinating Council Meeting July 13

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 7, 2026) — The Charlotte County Public Safety Coordinating Council has scheduled its quarterly meeting at 12 p.m., Monday, July 13, 2026, in the court administration conference room, Charlotte County Justice Center, 350 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, FL. Discussions include but are not limited to jail statistics.

The public is invited to attend and provide input. For information, contact Denise Mause at 941-505-4822.

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