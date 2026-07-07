Holiday Trash and Recycling Delay

The Rhode Island Resource Recovery (Landfill) was closed on Monday, July 7th in observance of the Independence Day Holiday. Therefore, all trash and recycling (B week) services will be delayed by one day. Thank you for your cooperation.

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