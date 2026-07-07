Summer Hours
Beginning on Tuesday (7/7), Town Hall will be working under Summer hours. Which means the following hours of operation will be in place:
- Town Hall: 9 a.m.– 4 p.m.
- Highway and Water: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Public Safety (Clerical): 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Senior Center/ Rec: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Thank you for your cooperation.
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