Beginning on Tuesday (7/7), Town Hall will be working under Summer hours. Which means the following hours of operation will be in place:

Town Hall: 9 a.m.– 4 p.m.

Highway and Water: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Public Safety (Clerical): 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Senior Center/ Rec: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Thank you for your cooperation.