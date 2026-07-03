Fireworks Tonight (7/3)

On July 3rd the Town of Cumberland led by Parks and Recreation will be putting on their annual event and fireworks at Tucker Field. The event begins at 5pm with games, entertainment, prizes, and food trucks. The fireworks are set for 9pm.

Please follow the posted parking restrictions, they are as follows:

NO PARKING (EITHER SIDE)

Farm Drive

Pound Road (between Mendon and Windsong)

Royal Court

NO PARKING - ONE SIDE (as posted)