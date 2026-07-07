Campbell County Residents Invited to Help Shape the Region's Future

Campbell County residents have the opportunity to participate in a regional survey that will help shape economic development priorities and future investments across Northern Kentucky.

The survey asks participants to rate the importance of issues identified through previous planning efforts, including housing, transportation, workforce development and economic growth. Feedback will help guide the projects and initiatives included in the next Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS), a regional plan that helps set priorities for the next five years.

This is a chance for residents to share their perspectives and help ensure the plan reflects the needs and priorities of the communities it serves. Survey responses will play an important role in guiding future investments throughout the region.

Residents can participate by completing the online survey here or scan the QR code.

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