BASF ECMS names Topcast new aerospace distributor partner for Asia

BASF ECMS has entered into an agreement with Topcast Aviation Supplies as its new distributor for aerospace customers in East Asia, Southeast Asia and Oceania.

By partnering with a distributor with deep expertise and strong customer connectivity, we can respond more quickly to market needs and support accelerating demand across the region.” — Olivia Cromwell, Global Business Director, ECMS aerospace

ISELIN, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions (ECMS) has entered into an agreement with Topcast Aviation Supplies (Topcast) as its new exclusive aftermarket distributor for aerospace customers in East Asia, Southeast Asia and Oceania. The agreement provides ECMS a partner with a strong presence in China and broad geographic coverage in the region to serve airlines and maintenance providers worldwide.“This move reflects ECMS’s commitment to expanding access to our aftermarket cabin air quality solutions in high-growth markets,” said Olivia Cromwell, Global Business Director for the ECMS aerospace business. “By partnering with a distributor with deep expertise and strong customer connectivity, we can respond more quickly to market needs and support accelerating demand across the region.”This agreement helps ECMS further leverage its Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) test stand at its site in Shanghai to strengthen relationships with customers and maintenance providers while supporting the continued expansion of its aerospace business.“We are pleased to partner with ECMS through this distribution agreement,” said Mathieu Berthet, Vice President of Product Management & Business Development, Topcast. “Every day, more and more cabin air quality issues are reported, disrupting air travel and causing concern across the industry. Having these solutions in our distribution portfolio is critical to ensuring more reliable operations for our airline customers, as well as helping to enhance crew and passenger comfort and safety.”

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