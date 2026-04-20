BASF ECMS to upgrade Air Transat A321 Fleet with VOZC technology via UpCore™

Agreement positions Air Transat as one of first airlines to enhance fleet with VOZC technology at this scale via UpCore™, offering passengers cleaner air.

VOZC represents the next generation of cabin air quality technology, and highlights Air Transat’s dedication to reliable operations and enhancing crew and passenger comfort.” — Olivia Cromwell, Global Business Director, ECMS aerospace

ISELIN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions (ECMS) today announced an agreement to upgrade Air Transat’s entire A321 fleet to ECMS’s next-generation VOZC technology via UpCore™, marking a significant step forward in offering passengers even cleaner air and more cost-efficient operations for Air Transat. The agreement positions Air Transat as one of the first airlines to enhance its fleet at this scale via UpCore.The UpCore process provides airlines with a proven, efficient way to upgrade existing ozone and volatile organic compound (VOC) systems to the more advanced VOZC technology, improving performance and extending time on wing. VOZC is Airbus-approved for all A320 family aircraft, enabling seamless integration into commercial operations.“As we continue to modernize our fleet and optimize operational performance, adopting VOZC across all applicable aircraft supports our commitment to increased reliability, passenger experience and sustainable operations,” said Pierre L’Heureux, Vice President, Technical Operations at Air Transat. “One of the key benefits for Air Transat is extended engine time on wing, driven by a reduction in cabin odor events, leading to meaningful cost savings and minimized maintenance downtime.”“We are proud to expand our relationship with Air Transat through this A321 fleet wide commitment,” said Olivia Cromwell, Global Business Director for the ECMS aerospace business. “VOZC represents the next generation of aircraft cabin air quality technology, and Air Transat’s leadership in adopting it highlights the airline’s dedication to reliable operations and enhancing crew and passenger comfort.”About BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal SolutionsLeveraging its deep expertise as the global leader in catalysis and precious metals, BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions (ECMS) serves customers in many industries, including light and heavy-duty automotive, aerospace, clean air technologies and the hydrogen economy, and provides full loop services with its precious metals trading and recycling offering. With a focus on circular solutions and sustainability, ECMS is committed to helping our customers create a cleaner, more sustainable world. Protecting our elements of life is our purpose and this inspires us to ever-new solutions.ECMS operates globally in 14 countries with 4,400 employees and 30 sites.About BASFAt BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. Our ambition: We want to be the preferred chemical company to enable our customers’ green transformation. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 108,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises, as core businesses, the segments Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, and Nutrition & Care; our standalone businesses are bundled in the segments Surface Technologies and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of around €60 billion in 2025. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com

New VOZC technology for clean cabin air in airplanes

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