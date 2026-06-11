BASF ECMS names Seal Dynamics as its new partner for aerospace business

Seal Dynamics to exclusively support aftermarket customers in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

By partnering with Seal Dynamics, we can enhance service levels and deliver our aftermarket cabin air quality solutions more effectively across these regions.” — Olivia Cromwell, Global Business Director, ECMS aerospace

ISELIN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions (ECMS) has appointed Seal Dynamics as its new exclusive aftermarket distribution, technical sales and repair management partner for aerospace customers in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa. The agreement provides ECMS with broad geographic coverage and deep technical sales expertise to serve airlines and maintenance providers worldwide.“This agreement reflects ECMS’s ongoing commitment to strong technical support and service responsiveness for our aerospace customers,” said Olivia Cromwell, Global Business Director for the ECMS aerospace business. “By partnering with Seal Dynamics, who is recognized for its engineering expertise and customer engagement, we can enhance service levels and deliver our aftermarket cabin air quality solutions more effectively across these regions.”This agreement helps ECMS strengthen relationships with customers and maintenance providers while supporting the continued expansion of its aerospace business in strategic markets.“We are excited to team with ECMS to support and expand the install base of their new Volatile Organic Compound/Ozone Converter (VOZC) technology and other cabin air quality solutions, which will increase reliability, passenger experience and sustainable operations,” said Rick Tonney, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Business Development, Seal Dynamics. “We will leverage our technical sales team and customer relationships to promote and differentiate the value of ECMS ozone converter products and repair solutions as the most advanced and effective in the market.”About BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal SolutionsLeveraging its deep expertise as the global leader in catalysis and precious metals, BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions (ECMS) serves customers in many industries, including light and heavy-duty automotive, aerospace, clean air technologies and the hydrogen economy, and provides full loop services with its precious metals trading and recycling offering. With a focus on circular solutions and sustainability, ECMS is committed to helping our customers create a cleaner, more sustainable world. Protecting our elements of life is our purpose and this inspires us to ever-new solutions.ECMS operates globally in 14 countries with 4,400 employees and 30 sites.About BASFAt BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. Our ambition: We want to be the preferred chemical company to enable our customers’ green transformation. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 108,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises, as core businesses, the segments Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, and Nutrition & Care; our standalone businesses are bundled in the segments Surface Technologies and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of around €60 billion in 2025. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com Media: VOZC Video at Aerospace | ECMS

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