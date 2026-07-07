WTDiesel Expands Services with B2B Bulk Supply, Remanufacturing and DPD Delivery

UK injector specialist WTDiesel adds bulk trade supply, send-in remanufacturing, priority stock, technical support and a new DPD pick-up delivery option.

These updates are built around our customers, whether they need regular trade stock, send-in remanufacturing, or a hard-to-find injector.” — Burak Acar

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WTDiesel, one of the UK's fastest-growing remanufactured diesel injector specialists, today announced a major expansion of its services. The updates introduce dedicated B2B bulk supply, a professional injector remanufacturing service, expanded priority stock, enhanced trade and technical support, and a new DPD delivery option, giving both trade and retail customers more choice, better value, and faster service.

"These changes reflect what our customers have been asking for," a WTDiesel spokesperson said. "Whether you're a garage that needs regular stock, a workshop sending in a batch of injectors for remanufacturing, or a retail customer trying to source a hard-to-find reference, we now have a service built around you."

B2B and Bulk Supply

WTDiesel is now open for B2B bulk business, offering bulk injector supply to garages, workshops, motor factors, distributors, and trade customers. The service supports both one-off bulk orders and regular ongoing supply, with improved pricing options that scale with quantity and injector type. Businesses that require a consistent injector stock stream can now be supported directly.

Remanufacturing Services

WTDiesel has launched a professional injector remanufacturing service for both trade and retail customers. Customers can send in their own faulty or used injectors to be professionally remanufactured, whether that is a single unit, a full vehicle set, a workshop batch, or a B2B bulk volume.

Every injector is inspected, rebuilt, calibrated, and fully tested before being returned, and each completed injector is supplied with a test report. Remanufacturing can be a more cost-effective option than buying a complete replacement injector, and it is especially valuable for expensive, rare, or hard-to-source references.

Stock Availability

WTDiesel is now holding its best-selling injectors as priority stock lines. Popular references, including 03L130277B / 03L130277S and other Siemens/VDO-type injectors, are being kept in regular stock to enable faster dispatch on high-demand items and better availability for complete injector sets.

Trade and Technical Support

Customers can now contact WTDiesel for help with injector identification and compatibility. By providing injector numbers, OE numbers, or vehicle details, customers can have the correct injector confirmed before purchase or remanufacturing. This support helps garages, resellers, and retail customers avoid costly wrong orders.

New DPD Delivery Option

Alongside its existing UPS and Royal Mail services, WTDiesel has begun working with DPD to give customers greater delivery flexibility. Customers can now select a DPD pick-up point if they are unavailable to receive their parcel at home or at work, offering a more convenient way to collect orders at a suitable time and location.

About WTDiesel

WTDiesel is a leading UK brand in remanufactured diesel injectors and injection parts, supplying reconditioned and remanufactured diesel fuel injectors for a wide range of vehicles including Audi, VW, Mercedes, Ford, Renault, Vauxhall, Citroen, Peugeot, Volvo, and more. Backed by an experienced team, technical support, and a commitment to honesty and quality, WTDiesel provides swift, reliable service in replacement parts, technical guidance, and product information.

For more information, visit wtdiesel.com.

Media Contact:

Burak Acar

Website: https://wtdiesel.com/

Phone: +44 20 4572 9369

Email: info@wtdiesel.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.