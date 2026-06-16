Handy & Must Ltd Expands On-Site IT Engineering Division in London

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London-based Handy & Must Ltd expands its on-site IT engineering team, broadening services in structured cabling, fibre splicing and turnkey network delivery.

Our clients want a single partner who can take an office from bare walls to a fully working, secure network, and also build the software that runs their business. That is exactly what we deliver.” — Mustafa Ayan, Handy & Must Ltd

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Handy & Must Ltd, a London-based IT Consultancy/Engineering and software development company, today announced the expansion of its on-site IT engineering team, reinforcing its growing track record of turnkey infrastructure delivery across the capital.

The company now delivers complete, end-to-end office network projects, from structured cabling through to fully configured, firewall-protected networks handed over ready for operation. To date, Handy & Must Ltd has completed four turnkey on-site projects in London, with a reference base that continues to strengthen month on month.

As part of this growth, the company is broadening its on-site service scope across structured cabling, second-fix installation, and, in particular, fibre splicing and fibre termination, areas of increasing demand among commercial clients.

Alongside its engineering division, Handy & Must Ltd continues to deliver successful software development projects at full pace. Recent client engagements include the ERP and stock management system for Maruderm Laboratoire Dermatologique, the French branch of the cosmetics brand Maruderm; a proposal management system for Severich & Partner GmbH & Co. KG in Germany; and the GatePass UK and myRegulyne platforms for Regulyne Group in the United Kingdom.

"Our clients increasingly want a single partner who can take an office from bare walls to a fully working, secure network, and who can also build the software that runs their business. Strengthening our on-site engineering team lets us do exactly that, and our growing list of references in London reflects the trust clients place in us," said Mustafa Ayan of Handy & Must Ltd.

While its software practice remains highly active, the company's current focus is the continued expansion of its on-site IT services, positioning Handy & Must Ltd as a single partner capable of delivering both hardware infrastructure and software solutions to a high standard.

About Handy & Must Ltd

Handy & Must Ltd is a London-based company operating two complementary service lines: IT Consultancy/Engineering and software development. On the engineering side, the company delivers structured cabling, fibre installation, and turnkey, firewall-protected office networks. On the software side, it takes projects end to end, from business analysis through DevOps to production delivery.

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