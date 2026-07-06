Assos Park Hotel Expands With Seven New Stone Villas and a Garden Suite

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Beachfront Aegean retreat adds seven stone villas and a garden suite, expanding to 54 rooms and a 146-guest capacity for the new season.

This season's new stone villas let our guests wake up among olive trees, steps from the Aegean - the kind of quiet escape Europe's travellers are looking for.” — Ahmet Uzun, Assos Park Hotel

ASSOS, ÇANAKKALE, TURKEY, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assos Park Hotel Expands Capacity: Seven Stone Villas and a Garden Suite Welcome Guests This Season

Behramkale (Assos), Çanakkale, Turkey - Assos Park Hotel, a beachfront retreat set on Kadırga Bay along Turkey's northern Aegean coast, has significantly expanded its accommodation this season. With the addition of seven new Stone Villas and one Garden Suite, the hotel now offers 54 rooms and a total capacity of 146 guests.

Nestled among olive groves on the shores of the Aegean, the property has long been a favourite for travellers seeking calm, nature and authentic Turkish hospitality. Alongside its 26 rooms overlooking the surrounding landscape and gardens, the newly introduced units strengthen Assos Park Hotel's position as one of the region's leading destinations for a peaceful seaside escape - within easy reach of the ancient city of Assos and its historic Temple of Athena.

The New Stone Villas and Garden Suite

Each of the new stone villas is designed as a double room with the option of an extra bed, and comes in two styles: with a balcony or with a veranda. All villas open directly onto the garden and are equipped with air conditioning, a television, a minibar, a hairdryer and an in-room safe.

Every room at the hotel includes an LCD television, split-system air conditioning, a telephone, a minibar, a hairdryer, a shower cabin, a private bathroom, a balcony, central heating and complimentary wireless internet as standard. Three VIP rooms - named Assos, Athena and Agora - feature bespoke décor in addition to these amenities, offering a more distinctive stay.

Aegean Flavours and Relaxed Comfort

Assos Park Hotel operates on a half-board basis, welcoming guests with generous open-buffet breakfasts and dinners. Lunch is available à la carte, with menus built around fresh seafood and natural produce sourced from nearby villages - a genuine taste of the Aegean.

Set directly on the sea, the hotel features an adult pool, a children's pool and a poolside restaurant. Guests can relax in the olive-shaded garden, which includes a dedicated children's playground and outdoor fitness equipment for a morning workout. The hotel also provides electric-vehicle charging and on-site parking. Evenings with live music complete the experience, transforming this quiet corner of the Aegean into a true holiday haven, far from the noise of the city.

Contact and Information

For more information and reservations, please visit www.assospark.com.

Media Contact:

Ahmet Uzun

Phone: +90 544 721 71 63

Email: media@assospark.com

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