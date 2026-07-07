SecureSplit Expands Enterprise Capabilities for Divorce Financial Planning

Latest platform expansion adds firm administration, role-based access, audit visibility, and child and spousal support calculators for 5 additional states

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SecureSplit , a nationally available divorce case management and financial intelligence platform built for divorce professionals and the clients they serve, today announced a new platform expansion focused on enterprise readiness, adding firm administration, role-based access, audit visibility, and child and spousal support calculators for 5 additional states.The new enterprise capabilities are designed to help firms and professional organizations manage SecureSplit across multiple users, teams, branches, and workflows. The expansion includes firm and enterprise administration controls, enhanced role-based access controls, branch and user management capabilities, governance tools, and audit features that give organizations clearer oversight into platform activity and permissions.“As more professionals use SecureSplit across their practices, the platform needs to support both the financial work and the way firms operate in today’s landscape,” said Jamie Lima, founder of SecureSplit. “That means accurate state-specific tools, but it also means administration, permissions, oversight, and audit visibility for the organizations adopting the platform at scale.”The new audit capabilities include user activity tracking, administrative event logging, permission change tracking, and an audit reporting foundation. Together with the platform’s new administration and access controls, these updates are designed to give firms a more structured way to manage how SecureSplit is used across teams.SecureSplit is also expanding its state-specific calculator coverage with child and spousal support calculators for Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Wyoming. This expansion brings SecureSplit's total state-specific calculator coverage to 19 supported states nationwide. The additional state coverage is designed to help professionals handle support calculations across more jurisdictions without relying on separate spreadsheets or disconnected state-by-state tools.“Divorce financial planning is complex, and the tools supporting that work have to be practical for the people using them every day,” Lima added. “For an individual professional, that means clearer modeling and better client conversations. For a larger firm, it also means confidence that the platform can support governance, user permissions, and oversight as adoption grows.”With new enterprise controls, expanded audit visibility, and child and spousal support calculators for additional states, SecureSplit is continuing to build a nationally available divorce financial platform for individual professionals, firms, and larger organizations working through the financial complexity of divorce.About SecureSplit™ Created by Allegiant Divorce Solutions’ Jamie Lima, CDFA, SecureSplit™ is an AI-enhanced, streamlined solution for both divorcees and divorce professionals including financial planners, mediators and attorneys. It automates divorce financial planning to take the manual errors out of what can be a challenging and emotional time. SecureSplit™ is a one-stop-shop for divorce financial planning so professionals can more easily and efficiently accomplish their work on behalf of people getting divorced.

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