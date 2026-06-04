SecureSplit Expands Divorce Financial Platform With New State Coverage and Complex Asset Tools

Platform expansion adds state-specific support tools, complex asset calculators, and secure client messaging for divorce professionals

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SecureSplit , a nationally available divorce financial planning platform built for divorce professionals and the clients they serve, today announced a major expansion of its platform, adding state-specific support tools, new complex asset calculators, and enhanced collaboration features.The expansion includes state-specific child and spousal support calculation tools across Missouri, South Carolina, Oregon, Louisiana, Nevada, California, North Carolina, West Virginia, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Kentucky, Washington, and Indiana. SecureSplit has also introduced new tools for pension division and executive compensation settlement analysis, giving professionals a more structured way to evaluate financial issues that are often difficult to model through traditional spreadsheets, manual calculations, or disconnected calculators.Divorce finance remains one of the most complex and underserved parts of the divorce process. Support obligations, long-term income projections, pensions, equity-based compensation, taxes, and settlement scenarios can all shape what life looks like after divorce, making early, accurate modeling critical long before an agreement is finalized. SecureSplit helps professionals evaluate those outcomes earlier, explain them more clearly to clients, and produce more reliable financial analysis as cases move from planning to settlement.“Divorce decisions are often made under pressure, but the financial consequences can last for decades,” said Jamie Lima, founder of SecureSplit. “Our goal is to give professionals and clients better visibility before those decisions are finalized. This expansion adds court-ready outputs in more states, supports more complex financial scenarios, and gives divorce professionals a stronger foundation for helping clients understand the numbers behind their future.”As part of the expansion, SecureSplit has added a Pension Calculator to support pension valuation and division across multiple plan types, including coverture fraction calculations. The platform has also added an Equity Settlement Impact Calculator, allowing users to evaluate vesting schedules, tax implications, and equitable distribution considerations tied to restricted stock units. These additions are especially important as divorce cases increasingly involve more complicated compensation structures, retirement assets, and long-term financial tradeoffs.SecureSplit has also introduced direct messaging between clients and professionals, allowing case-related communication to happen inside the platform rather than across scattered emails, text messages, and separate client portals, reducing reliance on less secure communication channels.SecureSplit is built for divorce professionals working through these decisions, including Certified Divorce Financial Analysts, attorneys, mediators, financial planners, and other professionals who need clearer tools for modeling support, assets, settlement scenarios, and long-term outcomes.“This is not about replacing professional judgment,” Lima added. “It is about giving the divorce professionals involved in those decisions better infrastructure for one of the most financially consequential events in a person’s life.”To start a free trial: Visit Here About SecureSplit™Created by Jamie Lima, CDFA, SecureSplit™ is an AI-enhanced divorce financial planning platform built for divorce professionals and the clients they serve, including Certified Divorce Financial Analysts, attorneys, mediators, and financial planners. The platform helps automate and structure key parts of divorce financial planning, reducing manual work and helping professionals model support, assets, settlement scenarios, and long-term financial outcomes with greater clarity. SecureSplit™ is designed to help professionals move beyond fragmented spreadsheets and disconnected tools during one of life’s most challenging and financially consequential transitions.

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