SecureSplit Appoints Heather Trevino as Director of Sales

New sales leader brings over 15 years of relationship-driven experience as SecureSplit expands among divorce professionals, firms, and enterprise teams

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SecureSplit , a nationally available divorce financial platform built for the professionals who guide clients through this process, today announced the appointment of Heather Trevino as Director of Sales.In the role, Trevino will lead new business growth across the country, working with Certified Divorce Financial Analysts, family law attorneys, paralegals, mediators, financial professionals, wealth management firms, and organizations ranging from solo practices to enterprise teams. She will oversee the full sales cycle, from initial conversations and platform demonstrations to onboarding and long-term client partnerships.The appointment comes as SecureSplit continues to expand its platform for the professionals working through the financial side of divorce. SecureSplit helps professionals bring structure to one of the most consequential parts of the divorce process. From intake through resolution, the platform helps professionals model support, assets, settlement scenarios, and long-term outcomes, giving them a clearer way to evaluate options, surface risks, and guide clients through decisions that can shape their financial future.“Divorce professionals are being asked to manage more complex financial questions with tools that were not built for the way this work actually happens,” said Jamie Lima, founder of SecureSplit. “Heather understands relationship-driven sales, but just as importantly, she understands why this work matters. Her background in building trusted professional relationships and her personal connection to the divorce process make her an important addition as we continue expanding nationally.”Trevino brings more than 15 years of sales and account leadership experience across highly regulated, relationship-driven industries. She previously held sales roles at Novartis, AstraZeneca, Meda, and UCB, and began her career at Johnson & Johnson, where she ran corporate wellness programs across multiple company locations. Across those roles, she built and managed professional relationships, led territory growth, developed customer education resources, and earned recognition for sales performance, peer mentorship, and strategic account development.Her experience includes growing an underperforming AstraZeneca territory from No. 37 in regional performance to No. 2 within one quarter, achieving top regional rankings across multiple product categories, and earning recognition for developing resources that helped improve customer education and field performance. She also served in analytics and mentorship roles, helping teams apply data, planning, and relationship strategy to improve results.For Trevino, the SecureSplit role is also personal. After going through a complex divorce, she gained firsthand perspective on the financial, procedural, and emotional challenges families and professionals face throughout the process.“After building my career in relationship-driven sales, and after my own experience with divorce, I know how much the right tools can change outcomes for families,” said Trevino. “The professionals doing this work carry a tremendous amount of responsibility. SecureSplit gives them a more modern way to manage cases, communicate financial information, and help clients make decisions with greater clarity.”As Director of Sales, Trevino will also partner closely with SecureSplit’s customer success and product teams, helping ensure customer feedback continues to inform the platform’s development. She will represent SecureSplit in industry conversations with organizations, professional networks, and divorce professionals across the country.“Sales in this space is not about pushing software,” Trevino added. “It is about listening to the professionals closest to these cases, understanding where their workflows break down, and helping them adopt tools that make the process clearer and more manageable for the people they serve.”About SecureSplit™Created by Jamie Lima, CDFA, SecureSplit™ is an AI-enhanced divorce financial platform built for the professionals who guide clients through divorce, including Certified Divorce Financial Analysts, family law attorneys, paralegals, mediators, financial planners, and wealth management professionals. The platform helps automate and structure key parts of the divorce financial process, reducing manual work and helping professionals model support, assets, settlement scenarios, and long-term financial outcomes with greater clarity. SecureSplit™ is designed to help professionals move beyond fragmented spreadsheets and disconnected tools during one of life’s most challenging and financially consequential transitions.For more information, visit https://SecureSplit.com

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