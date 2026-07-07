Phoenix Cyber Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification

Milestone Reinforces Phoenix Cyber's Commitment to Federal Cybersecurity Excellence

Our federal customers trust us with their most critical missions, and this certification gives them further assurance that our people, processes, and technology meet the highest standards.” — Brian Kafenbaum

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix Cyber, a premier provider of cybersecurity consulting services to enterprises and the federal government, announced today that it has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 following a successful assessment by Aprio, a CMMC Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO). The certification validates Phoenix Cyber's implementation of the security requirements outlined in National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication 800-171 and confirms the company's ability to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) on behalf of its Department of War (DoW) and federal government customers.

CMMC Level 2 certification requires organizations to implement and maintain all 110 security controls specified in NIST SP 800-171, along with documented procedures for cybersecurity functions across people, processes, and technology. Certification is granted only after an independent assessment by a C3PAO confirms that these controls are fully in place and operating as intended.

As a cybersecurity provider trusted by federal agencies and Fortune 500 enterprises alike, Phoenix Cyber has long held itself to the same rigorous standards it helps its customers achieve. Achieving CMMC Level 2 ahead of the Department of War's compliance deadlines reinforces the company's position as a trusted, secure partner across the defense industrial base and ensures uninterrupted eligibility to support federal contracts involving CUI.

"As a security provider, we have to lead by example and demonstrate our commitment to excellence in cybersecurity," said Brian Kafenbaum, managing partner of Phoenix Cyber. "Achieving CMMC Level 2 is a direct reflection of the discipline our team brings to protecting sensitive information every day. Our federal customers trust us with their most critical missions, and this certification gives them further assurance that our people, processes, and technology meet the highest standards our government demands."

CMMC Level 2 certification complements Phoenix Cyber's existing portfolio of accreditations, including ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 certifications, as well as its CMMI Level 3 appraisal. Together, these credentials reflect the company's continued investment in operational maturity, information security, and service delivery excellence across its federal and commercial engagements.



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