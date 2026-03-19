Phoenix Cyber Wins 2026 Cybersecurity Service Provider of the Year Award

Annual awards program recognizes the company’s excellence in cybersecurity innovation, measurable mission impact, and operational maturity

“Being recognized alongside the industry’s best reinforces our commitment to innovation and mission-first service delivery.” ” — Brian Kafenbaum, managing partner of Phoenix Cyber

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix Cyber, a premier provider of cybersecurity professional services to enterprises and the federal government, announced today that it has been named a 2026 Gold Award winner in the Cybersecurity Service Provider of the Year category of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. Presented by Cybersecurity Insiders and supported by a community of more than 600,000 information security professionals, the awards program has recognized top cybersecurity achievements worldwide for more than a decade.

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards evaluate companies on the strength of their nomination, including demonstrated innovation, operational impact, and industry leadership. Phoenix Cyber earned the designation based on the company’s 14-year track record of delivering measurable cybersecurity outcomes for federal agencies and Fortune 500 enterprises.

Central to the nomination was Phoenix Cyber’s transformation of a major U.S. Federal Government Agency’s Security Operations Center (SOC). The team deployed a cutting-edge security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) platform integrated with security incident event management (SIEM), ticketing, collaboration, and other security systems, resulting in over 2 million automated actions, 50,000 automated records, and 100,000 in annual labor-hour savings, which amounted to more than $40 million saved over five years. Detection and resolution times improved by approximately 90 percent, shifting the SOC from reactive operations to proactive threat management.

“This award is a tremendous validation of the work our team delivers every day for our customers,” said Brian Kafenbaum, managing partner of Phoenix Cyber. “We have built our reputation on driving real, quantifiable improvements through automation, orchestration, and deep technical expertise. Being recognized alongside the industry’s best reinforces our commitment to innovation and mission-first service delivery.”

“We congratulate Phoenix Cyber on this outstanding achievement,” said Holger Schulze, founder of Cybersecurity Insiders and organizer of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. “As we celebrate 10 years of recognizing excellence in cybersecurity, your innovation, commitment, and leadership set a powerful example for the entire industry.”

Phoenix Cyber holds ISO 9001, ISO/IEC 27001, and ISO/IEC 20000-1 certifications alongside a CMMI Level 3 appraisal, demonstrating that its quality management, information security, and IT service delivery processes meet globally recognized standards. The company also recently secured the GSA OASIS+ Small Business IDIQ and the GSA MAS Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Services (HACS) SIN contracts, further expanding its ability to deliver cybersecurity and technology services at scale across the federal government.

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