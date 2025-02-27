Phoenix Cyber Wins Task Order Award from the Defense Logistics Agency to Provide Enterprise Workflow Support Capability

Federal contractor will provide DevSecOps and technology professional services under the J-6 Enterprise Technology Services (JETS) 2.0 contract

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix Cyber, a premier provider of cybersecurity consulting services to enterprises and the federal government, announced today has received a Task Order award to provide professional services to assist with the Enterprise Workflow Support Capability to the Department of Defense's Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). This Task Order was awarded under the J-6 Enterprise Technology Services (JETS) 2.0 contract, which was awarded in 2024 to multiple vendors by DLA.

This is the first Task Order award for Phoenix Cyber under the 10-year IDIQ IT services contract, which has a ceiling value of $12 billion. As part of this contract, Phoenix Cyber will provide tailored software solutions to DLA customers to assist in performing individual business processes and/or meet workflow-based business requirements supporting over 1,000 end users worldwide.

Under the task order, Phoenix Cyber will support the platform exclusively and, in its entirety, including full system lifecycle management from design to implementation to sustainment. These services also include providing secure and rapid application integration and transforming business workflows with automation to drive efficiency into DLA business operations.

"Phoenix Cyber has a proven track record of delivering professional services to DLA and various federal agencies. This new Task Order award reflects our team's ongoing dedication and capability to offer exceptional DevSecOps and technology services," said Brian Kafenbaum, managing partner of Phoenix Cyber. "We take pride in supporting DLA with the technical expertise required to successfully accomplish its complex and vital missions."

