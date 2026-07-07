Origin North Introduces The Productivity Layer for Modern Supply Chains™

Intelligence in Motion.

A new enterprise framework connecting execution, intelligence, financial performance, and governance to improve supply chain productivity.

AI does not create competitive advantage. Executing better business decisions does.” — Brian Ware, Founder & CEO, Origin North

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TORONTO, Ontario, Canada – July 2026 — For decades, supply chain performance has been measured through cost reduction, service levels, and operational efficiency. Origin North believes the next decade will be defined by something more fundamental: Enterprise Supply Chain Productivity As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly accessible, intelligence itself is no longer the differentiator.AI does not create competitive advantage. Executing better business decisions does.At Origin North, Enterprise Supply Chain Productivity is an organization's ability to consistently transform operational intelligence into better business decisions that improve execution, financial performance, governance, and long-term business outcomes.Today, Origin North is formally introducing The Productivity Layer for Modern Supply Chains™ - a new strategic platform that unifies the company's integrated ecosystem under a single purpose: improving enterprise supply chain productivity."The conversation needs to change," said Brian Ware, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Origin North. "The question is no longer, 'How do we implement AI?' The better question is, 'How do we use AI to execute better business decisions?' Every business decision has two moments: the moment it is made and the moment it is executed. Competitive advantage is created in the second."Founded in 2025, Origin North brings together a leadership team with decades of experience delivering enterprise transportation, supply chain, analytics, financial, and technology solutions. The company serves organizations across manufacturing, industrial products, mining, metals, distribution, retail, food and beverage, and consumer packaged goods throughout North America.The Productivity Layer for Modern Supply Chains™ consists of four complementary productivity layers:• AXXIS™ – Execution Productivity (Operational Visibility & Execution Management)• Bearing™ – Intelligence Productivity (Analytics & Decision Support)• ONGAARD™ – Financial Productivity (Freight Audit & Compliance)• Atlas™ – Governance Productivity (Financial Governance & Advisory)Each productivity layer delivers measurable value independently. Together, they provide organizations with a connected approach to improving productivity across the enterprise while allowing customers to adopt capabilities at their own pace."Every customer engagement begins with the same question: What business outcome are we trying to improve?" said Lisa Molinaro, Vice President, Client Solutions. "Technology is only valuable if it helps our customers achieve that outcome. Whether we are improving execution, visibility, financial performance, or governance, our focus is always on delivering measurable results."Organizations working with Origin North are already achieving measurable business outcomes, including:• Better transportation execution through greater visibility and proactive exception management.• Lower inventory costs and improved product availability through better business decisions.• Faster operational and executive decision-making through integrated business intelligence.• Stronger financial performance through improved freight audit accuracy, payment compliance, and financial controls.• Greater governance, accountability, and operational discipline across supply chain operations."Technology should simplify complexity," said Sejal Sheth, Vice President, Technology & Integration. "When trusted data, operational expertise, intelligent automation, and AI work together, organizations gain the confidence to make better decisions and the ability to execute them consistently."As organizations continue investing in AI, automation, and digital transformation, the challenge is no longer gaining access to technology. The challenge is ensuring those investments produce measurable improvements in business performance.Enterprise Supply Chain Productivity is emerging as one of the defining business disciplines of the next decade because competitive advantage will increasingly belong to organizations that execute better business decisions - not simply those with access to more technology."Transportation management, freight audit, analytics, and governance are all essential disciplines," Ware added. "What has been missing is a framework that connects them around a single purpose: improving productivity. That belief shapes every product we build, every customer engagement we lead, and every insight we share."________________________________________About Origin NorthOrigin North is The Productivity Layer for Modern Supply Chains™.The company helps enterprise organizations improve business outcomes by connecting execution, intelligence, financial productivity, and governance into one integrated ecosystem. Combining deep supply chain expertise with intelligent technology, analytics, automation, and artificial intelligence, Origin North enables customers across North America to strengthen performance, reduce operational complexity, and build more productive, resilient, and well-governed supply chains.

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