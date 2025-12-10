Ongaard Logo: A commitment to protection, validation, and performance, symbolized through a modern, minimalist tree design on a warm, earthy background.

ONGAARD addresses long-standing freight audit challenges with smarter automation, stronger controls, and real-time compliance.

Our clients pushed us to build a platform that delivers real, measurable value, and ONGAARD reflects that collaboration and shared commitment to improving the industry.” — Brian Ware, President & CEO, Origin North

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Origin North Introduces ONGAARD, a Next-Generation Freight Audit and Compliance Platform Origin North Integrated Solutions today announced the official launch of ONGAARD, a next-generation freight audit and payment compliance platform designed to help organizations improve accuracy, strengthen financial governance, and gain transparency across their transportation networks.Already adopted by several early clients, ONGAARD was developed to address long-standing challenges in freight audit where traditional systems and manual processes have struggled to deliver accuracy, scale, and trust. The platform was architected, tested, and refined in collaboration with experienced supply chain and logistics experts, ensuring it reflects real operational needs and the complexities of modern transportation networks.“ONGAARD represents the culmination of an extraordinary team effort,” said Brian Ware, President & CEO of Origin North. “Our clients challenged us to solve problems others have not been able to address, and I am incredibly proud of the platform our team has built. ONGAARD delivers meaningful value from day one and supports organizations as they operate with greater transparency, discipline, and confidence.”A Smarter Approach to Freight AuditONGAARD validates every carrier invoice against contracted rates, audit rules, service expectations, and payment tolerances. The platform detects discrepancies early, routes and manages exceptions, and produces payment-ready outputs that can be integrated directly into a client’s AP workflow or ERP/financial system.Built around three core principles, ONGAARD enables organizations to:Protect: Reduce financial leakage by identifying rate errors, invalid charges, and duplicate invoices before payment is released.Validate: Standardize audit logic, rules, and tolerances across all modes and carriers.Perform: Automate high-volume checks, improve audit readiness, and strengthen internal financial controls.ONGAARD can be deployed as a stand-alone platform or integrated with Origin North’s broader ecosystem, which includes AXXIS (execution and visibility) and Bearing Analytics (data intelligence and performance insights).Early Client Support and Clear Industry NeedSeveral organizations partnered with Origin North during ONGAARD’s early-access phase, providing real-world feedback and operational insight that helped refine the platform’s capabilities, audit logic, and user experience.“We are deeply grateful to our early clients,” said Ware. “Their trust and engagement helped shape ONGAARD into a platform that truly moves the industry forward.”The launch comes at a time of significant supply chain volatility, rising transportation costs, and heightened expectations for financial accuracy.“At a time of significant industry upheaval and change, ONGAARD provides organizations with the transparency, resilience, and financial discipline required to operate with confidence,” added Ware.AvailabilityONGAARD is now available to shippers, manufacturers, distributors, transportation providers, and 4PL/3PL partners across North America. Organizations interested in learning more or scheduling a consultation with the Client Solutions team can visit: Origin North’s full ONGAARD announcement is available in the company’s Insights section:About Origin NorthOrigin North Integrated Solutions is a Canadian-based supply chain technology firm specializing in modernizing and optimizing supply chain and transportation networks. By combining deep industry expertise with advanced digital platforms, Origin North helps organizations improve financial discipline, operational performance, and end-to-end visibility across their logistics operations.Its integrated ecosystem includes AXXIS (execution and visibility), Bearing Analytics (data intelligence and optimization), and ONGAARD (freight audit and payment compliance). Together, these solutions create a unified framework that supports smarter decision making, stronger financial governance, and scalable operational efficiency.Intelligence in Motion™Media ContactOrigin North Integrated Solutions Inc.Email: info@origin-north.aiToll-Free: 1-888-854-7865Website: https://www.origin-north.ai

