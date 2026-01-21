Origin North Launches Bearing Analytics to Drive Mid-Market Supply Chain Performance Improvement

Bearing Analytics, Origin North’s Supply Chain Intelligence Engine

Delivering enterprise-grade supply chain intelligence without enterprise complexity or consulting overhead

Most organizations are not short on data - they are short on clarity and follow-through. Bearing Analytics helps teams turn insight into decisions, and decisions into actions that improve performance.” — Brian Ware, President & CEO, Origin North

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Origin North today announced the public launch of Bearing Analytics , a supply chain intelligence and performance diagnostics platform designed to support mid-market organizations with the quality, rigor, and expertise typically reserved for large enterprises - without the cost, complexity, or consulting-driven overhead.As supply chains grow more complex and performance expectations increase, mid-market organizations are generating more data than ever. Yet many continue to struggle with prioritization, alignment, and follow-through. Traditional analytics platforms are often built for enterprise environments, while consulting-led approaches can be costly, slow to implement, and difficult to sustain.Bearing Analytics was developed to address this gap.Intelligence designed for actionBearing Analytics connects, structures, and analyzes data across transportation, warehousing, financial, and operational systems to establish a trusted foundation for decision-making. Unlike analytics tools that stop at dashboards - or consulting engagements that rely on manual analysis - Bearing combines advanced analytics with hands-on Supply Chain Engineering support to help organizations validate findings, prioritize opportunities, and move from insight to execution.“Most organizations are not short on data - they are short on clarity and follow-through,” said Brian Ware, President & CEO of Origin North. “Bearing Analytics was built to help teams turn insight into decisions, and decisions into action that actually improves performance.”Built for mid-market realitiesBearing Analytics supports use cases including transportation performance analysis, cost-to-serve diagnostics, network optimization, and operational performance assessment. The platform is designed for organizations that require enterprise-grade intelligence but operate with lean teams, limited time, and practical execution constraints.“Most teams know there are opportunities in their data, but they struggle to decide where to focus and how to move forward,” said Leverett Binks-Collier, Head of Supply Chain Engineering at Origin North. “Bearing Analytics was built to cut through the noise, surface what matters most, and support teams in actioning those insights.”By combining technology with embedded expertise, Bearing provides analytical depth and execution support typically associated with large consulting engagements - without the cost, abstraction, or long timelines that often come with them.Part of the Origin North ecosystemBearing Analytics is one of three core modules within Origin North’s integrated supply chain platform, alongside AXXIS Control Tower and ONGAARD.Together, the modules form a closed intelligence loop:- AXXIS captures and executes operational activity- Bearing transforms data into insight and performance direction- ONGAARD validates financial outcomes and feeds accurate cost intelligence back into operations and financeEach module can be deployed independently or as part of a broader Control Tower or 4PL engagement.Intelligence in MotionThe launch of Bearing Analytics reflects Origin North’s guiding philosophy of Intelligence in Motion - connecting people, data, and technology so organizations can operate with clarity, confidence, and discipline.Bearing Analytics is now publicly available and can be explored at:For additional context and insight into the platform, the full announcement is available on Origin North Insights

