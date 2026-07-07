Gourmet Food Distributor Expands into Frederick County

Pictured from left to right: Keith Dougherty, Chief Executive Officer; Justin Whalley, Senior Director, Global Logistics; Will Benitez, Regional Manager, Distribution; Kevin Northington, Logistics Director; Tina Paolantonio, President.

FREDERICK, Md. – A revered distributor of gourmet food products will soon be opening a major distribution center in Frederick County, Maryland. The Frederick County Office of Economic Development (FCOED) is thrilled to announce the new AUI Fine Foods facility in Frederick, which will serve as the company’s national distribution hub.

“I am pleased to welcome AUI Fine Foods to our community," Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater said. "Their new facility represents a significant investment in our local economy and underscores Frederick County as an economic hub.”

The total capital investment for the AUI project is $5 million, and the new distribution center is expected to employ around 35 people. Located at 5871 Jefferson Station Boulevard, the 88,864 square foot facility will serve as the primary entry point for all imported domestic goods that AUI Fine Foods markets, and it will serve a network of regional distribution centers nationwide.

"Opening our Frederick facility marks a milestone for AUI,” said Tina Paolantonio, President of AUI Fine Foods. “As the hub supporting six distribution centers across the country, it reflects our growth, our commitment to innovation, and our promise to deliver inspired service to customers and communities nationwide."

The Frederick facility will house frozen, refrigerated and dry goods, and will distribute products to local markets and across the East Coast. "This new warehouse transforms how we operate,” added Paolantonio. ”By centralizing key functions and expanding capacity, it will streamline our network, boost efficiency, and position AUI for faster growth and stronger customer partnerships in the years ahead."

AUI Fine Foods sources quality ingredients for chocolatiers, pastry chefs and bakers. Their customers range from high-end restaurants, luxury hotels and boutique confectioners, to artisan bakeries, in-store bakeries, manufacturers and more.



About Frederick County Office of Economic Development

The Frederick County Office of Economic Development is a catalyst for economic growth in Frederick County. The agency’s mission is to sustain, diversify and grow Frederick County’s vibrant economy by providing leadership and resources for businesses to start, locate and expand. For more information, visit DiscoverFrederickMD.com.

About AUI Fine Foods

AUI Fine Foods (AUI), founded in 1968 and headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD, is a gourmet food service distributor specializing in premium sweet and savory ingredients for pastry and culinary professionals. With a portfolio of more than 2,500 products sourced globally, AUI serves customers nationwide, including hotels, restaurants, casinos, cruise lines, airlines, and manufacturers. Recognized for its commitment to innovation, inspired service, and industry-leading education, AUI continues to shape the future of foodservice through strong global supplier partnerships and dedicated team of employees.



###

CONTACT: Britt Swartzlander

Communications Manager

Frederick County Office of Economic Development

301-600-1056