Iter Opus Accepted into Launch NY Program as It Advances Levii Toward Beta Release

Iter Opus Corporation is a Rochester-based technology company developing Levii, a career workforce alignment platform for individuals and employers. Levii is being developed as an AI-driven career navigator and workforce alignment platform designed to support individuals, employers, and workforce organizations. Iter Opus has been accepted into Launch NY’s program, strengthening access to startup mentorship, investor-readiness resources, and growth support.

This relationship strengthens Iter Opus’ investor readiness as Levii progresses toward early market implementation.

As we continue Levii’s product development, this support helps us sharpen our strategy, enhance our go-to-market planning, and prepare for the next phase of capital and partner engagement.” — Andrew Dimock, Co-Founder & CEO of Iter Opus

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iter Opus Corporation, a Rochester-based technology company developing Levii , a career workforce alignment platform for individuals and employers, has been accepted into Launch NY ’s program. The milestone comes as the company continues building momentum across product development, partner engagement, and early-stage growth.Launch NY is a nonprofit venture development organization supporting high-growth startups across Upstate New York through mentoring, investor connections, and access to seed capital. Its programs are designed to help startups become investment ready and prepare for growth through tailored coaching, strategic guidance, and connections to funding resources. Launch NY’s InvestLocal Financing Programs and Investor Network are pathways that help prepare entrepreneurs for investment capital and connect emerging companies with accredited investors.For Iter Opus, acceptance into Launch NY represents an important external validation of the company’s growth potential and its role in the Upstate New York innovation ecosystem. It also provides Iter Opus with access to experienced startup advisors and resources that can help the company refine its fundraising strategy, strengthen operational execution, and accelerate market readiness.“Being accepted into Launch NY is an exciting milestone for Iter Opus at a critical stage in our growth,” said Andrew Dimock , Co-Founder and CEO of Iter Opus. “As we continue Levii’s product development, this support helps us sharpen our strategy, enhance our go-to-market planning, and prepare for the next phase of capital and partner engagement.”For investors, Launch NY acceptance provides an additional signal that Iter Opus is moving through a recognized entrepreneurial support system focused on high-growth companies. Launch NY is one of the most active seed investors funding New York State companies.“This is about sharpening our approach, strengthening our capital strategy, and continuing to build Levii in a way that is validated by real workforce needs. We are grateful to be part of the Launch NY ecosystem and excited about what this support means for our next stage of growth,” added Dimock.While Levii is currently in development, Iter Opus is preparing early implementation opportunities with select workforce, education, and employer partners. Organizations interested in learning more about Iter Opus and Levii may contact the company by submitting a request online at https://www.iteropus.com/contact About Iter Opus CorporationIter Opus Corporation is a Rochester, New York-based technology company that designs and delivers technologies that cultivate human relationships. Its first product, Levii, is a career workforce alignment platform that helps individuals navigate meaningful career paths while enabling employers and workforce organizations to identify, develop, and align talent with current and future workforce needs.For more information, visit https://www.iteropus.com/ About Launch NYLaunch NY is a nonprofit venture development organization in Upstate New York that provides pro bono mentoring and access to risk capital for high-growth startups. Through tailored coaching, seed funding programs, and investor connections, Launch NY supports entrepreneurs as they become investment ready and scale their companies.For more information, visit https://launchny.org/

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