National Fleet Services Celebrates 30 Years as Demand Grows for OEM-Authorized Fleet Upfitting Services

National Fleet Services celebrates 30 years of providing post-production vehicle customization, commercial fleet modification, and OEM-authorized upfitting services for fleets across North America. The NFS leadership team at Work Truck Week showcasing the company’s fleet upfitting expertise. Patrick LaRiviere, Tim LaRiviere and Elizabeth LaRiviere represent two generations of family leadership behind National Fleet Services, as the company marks 30 years of exceptional service to the commercial fleet industry.

Family-owned upfitting company marks three decades of growth, OEM-authorized capabilities and trusted fleet partnerships across four locations

Our continued investment in people, processes, technology, and facilities reflects our commitment to supporting customers as their fleet requirements evolve.” — Elizabeth LaRiviere, Executive Vice President of Finance

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Fleet Services (NFS), a leading provider of OEM-authorized fleet upfitting and commercial vehicle modification services, is celebrating its 30th anniversary amid continued demand for OEM-authorized fleet upfitting solutions. This milestone reflects the company’s long-standing focus on safety, quality, innovation, and customer service.Founded in 1996 by Tim LaRiviere in Detroit, Michigan, NFS has grown into a trusted upfitting partner for commercial fleet operators across North America.“When we founded NFS, our vision was to build a company rooted in safety, quality, and reliable delivery,” said Tim LaRiviere, Founder and President of NFS. “Every vehicle we touch must be safe for our customers. Every process within our facilities is designed to ensure the highest standards of quality so that every vehicle delivered exceeds expectations. That commitment has carried us through three decades of growth and continues to guide us as we look to the future.”As a family-owned and operated business, NFS remains committed to its founding values. The next generation of the LaRiviere family continues to play a critical role in driving growth and operational excellence across the organization, with Elizabeth LaRiviere serving as Executive Vice President of Finance and Patrick LaRiviere serving as Executive Vice President of Engineering.“As we celebrate 30 years, we are focused on building the future of NFS,” said Elizabeth LaRiviere, Executive Vice President of Finance. “Our continued investment in people, processes, technology, and facilities reflects our commitment to supporting customers as their fleet requirements evolve. We are proud of what we’ve accomplished and excited about the opportunities ahead.”Today, NFS provides ship-through upfitting services for more than 30 vehicle models from four strategically located facilities in Detroit, Michigan; Avon Lake, Ohio; Kansas City, Missouri; and St. Louis, Missouri. These programs support a wide range of commercial vehicle types, including pickups, chassis cabs, vans, medium-duty trucks, step vans, stripped chassis, and specialty fleet models. The company’s broad range of capabilities supports commercial fleet customers who depend on timely vehicle deployment, consistent quality, and customized solutions designed to maximize productivity in the field, making production planning, status communication, and on-time delivery central to NFS’s approach.“Time is money for commercial fleet customers,” said Lee Scafidi, Executive Director of Operations at National Fleet Services. “Our growth has been driven by customers who need an upfit partner capable of managing complex programs without compromising quality, communication, or delivery timing.”NFS services include body and equipment installation, chassis extensions, frame modifications, engineering support, and large-scale vehicle modification programs. These capabilities enable customers to efficiently move vehicles from production to service while maintaining the highest standards of performance and reliability.“Engineering is at the core of how we solve challenges for our customers,” said Patrick LaRiviere, Executive Vice President of Engineering. “Whether we’re developing complex vehicle modifications or scaling production programs, our goal is to deliver practical, durable solutions that perform in real-world applications. We have built a solution-oriented culture centered around one simple philosophy: ‘Yes, we do that.’ That mindset continues to drive innovation and customer success throughout our organization.”Over the past 30 years, NFS has built a reputation for delivering customized fleet solutions that help customers move from concept to deployment with confidence. As the company enters its fourth decade, it remains focused on expanding its capabilities, strengthening customer partnerships, and continuing its legacy of excellence in commercial fleet upfitting.About National Fleet ServicesNational Fleet Services is a leading provider of OEM-authorized vehicle customization, fleet upfitting, and commercial vehicle modification services. Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, with facilities in Michigan, Ohio, and Missouri, NFS partners with fleet operators and vehicle manufacturers across North America to deliver innovative, high-quality vehicle solutions that meet the demands of today’s commercial transportation industry.

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